He Just Went To Freshen Up

McEwen: Take a look at any makeup department and you know there's a male beauty revolution happening. What are these guys buying and why are they buying it? Mark Adams is senior editor at GQMagazine and he joins us this morning. Why now? Why are guys running out to buy cosmetics?

Adams: Because men are vain.

McEwen: Is that what it's all about?

Adams: That's what it is all about. The number one concern any man has in terms of his vanity? Hair.

McEwen: [Many male hair products say] " thicker, fuller hair." Then there's Minoxidil. There seems to be a pattern here. What's going on?

Adams: The baby boomers are a particularly vain generation. Now that they're getting older, one major concern: thinning hair. So thickening hair shampoos are very popular. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine. It's also available now in a generic formula. And some leave-in conditioners which will fill out your hair, you just leave them in all day.

McEwen: [Minoxidil and Rogaine] aside, do the thickening shampoos and conditioners really work?

Adams: This stuff works because it's hair dye. A lot of guys do this at home. They do the Grecian formula thing where you put a little dye in the hair and people think you've lost weight, that sort of thing. A lot of guys do it at the salon or at home. It is very popular.

McEwen: Over here we have the men's side of gels. We have a little creme, [Kiehl's Silk Groom]. . .

Adams: Gels and sprays are out. There are three things that are hot right now: creams, which are sort of like a leave-in conditioner, Pomade, which is sort of a beeswax and was very popular in the '50s when everyone had a pompadour. That's. . .

McEwen: That's kind of what Pat Riley wears?

Adams: I don't know what Pat Riley wears but whatever it is, it works, because it stays. And then there's wax which is a natural wax. And what these all do, is, if you have thin hair, it will thicken it and keep it in place. If you have unruly hair, it will flatten it down for you.

McEwen: And now what about skin?

Adams: When you wash your face, you want to do three things. First thing, obviously wash it, get it clean. You want to use a gentle cleanser. Neutrogena and those sorts of things have been around for years. There's also face washes that come in tubes. Any major cosmetics company will sell you one of those. And there's a scrub or an exfoliant, which you want tuse to get rid of the dead skin.

McEwen: What happened to Lava, pumice soap? Remember? That's what men who were men used.

Adams: Not anymore. Although, once you wash, you do want to use an astringent or toner. Also, a lot of guys will go for a facial now at a spa. It's not just women anymore. They'll get the dirt pulled out of their face.

McEwen: Mark, do you do that?

Adams: I've been in for a couple of facials.

McEwen: Now, what's a bronzer?

Adams: It is sort of like a self-tanning lotion. It will give you a healthy glow.

McEwen: Is that one of those things where guys at work are like: "He's got, like, make-up on."

Adams: This is pushing the envelope, a bit. I don't know if guys are ready for this yet.

McEwen: And what about hair and body gels? How is gel different from soap?

Adams: It's basically liquid soap you can put in your hair and body. It is easy to throw into the gym bag.

McEwen: Do men get pedicures and manicures too?

Adams: More than ever. Now that the economy is flush, guys go out and say, "You know what, I deserve a couple-of-hundred-dollar manicure or pedicure."

McEwen: I wouldn't mind having a pedicure every now and again. Mark Adams, a lot of stuff out there. Expensive stuff?

Adams: Some expensive and some not so expensive.

