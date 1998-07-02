Hang In There!

Roller Coaster enthusiasts ride upside down on Geauga Lake's Serial Thriller roller coaster in Aurora, Ohio. The $10 million Serial Thriller is among the newest roller coasters in America's amusement parks.

