Hale's Trial Delayed To October

The oft-delayed state trial of Whitewater figure David Hale has been pushed back until October.

Hale was supposed to be tried this week on a charge that he lied to state insurance regulators. But Judge David Bogard on Tuesday rescheduled the trial for Oct. 6 to allow Hale time to pursue an appeal before the state Supreme Court.

Hale's trial was postponed in April when he went to a hospital with heart troubles the day opening arguments were to begin. Prosecutor Larry Jegley said the delays have cost taxpayers about $13,000 to fly a key witness twice from Tanzania to Arkansas and back.

Hale, 56, is charged with causing a false or misleading statement to be filed with the state Insurance Department about the solvency of a burial-insurance company.

In 1994, Hale pleaded guilty to two felony fraud counts and agreed to cooperate in the Whitewater investigation of President Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Hale testified in the 1996 trial of the Clintons' business partners, James and Susan McDougal and then-Gov. Jim Guy Tucker. All were convicted.

