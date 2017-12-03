Rob Gronkowski criticized for cheap shot on Buffalo Bills player

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is under fire after taking a cheap shot on Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills.

CBS Boston writes that the play in question came with five minutes left in Sunday's game. White caught an interception and fell out of bounds. He was lying down with his back to Gronkowski -- and downed by another Patriots player -- when the tight end came in late and dropped his elbow on the back of White's head.

Gronkowski was given a penalty for unnecessary roughness but he was not ejected from the game. White was taken to the locker room with a head injury.

Former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo said that Gronkowski could be suspended for the hit. After the game, the star tight end apologized to White.

"I definitely want to apologize to No. 27," he said, according to ESPN. "I'm not in the business of that. It was a lot of frustration. I was just really frustrated and at that moment it just happened naturally through emotions and frustration."



He added, "I just want to apologize to Tre'Davious White. I don't really believe in the type of shots like that. But just through TE frustration process, the game of football, emotions, is just what happened."

The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-3.