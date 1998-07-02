|All Seasons Barbecue
$130
T-Fal
Costco
Info: 1-800-395-8325
|King Tongs
$10
Grilla Gear
JC Penney
Info: 1-800-457-2665
|Corn Balls/Corn Dogs Holders
$5 Per Set
Grilla Gear
Bed, Bath And Beyond
Info: 1-800-457-2665
|Grill Gloves
$13
Grilla Gear
JC Penney
Info: 1-800-457-2665
|Grilla Skillet
$15
Grilla Gear
Bed, Bath And Beyond
Info: 1-800-457-2665
|Flavorwood BBQ Grilling Smoke
$1.50 Each// 3 Pack For $4.40
Some Drugstores
Many CVS Drugstores have it.
Info: 800-528-0819
|Trucook Bbq Fork
$25
Brookstone Stores
|T-Stick Disposable Temperature Testers
Package Of 12 For $6 Plus Shipping
2 Packages For $10 Plus Shipping
Colonial Gardens Catalog
Info: 1-800-245-3399
|Baby Elephant Sprinkler Topiary
$250 Plus Shipping
Hammacher Schlemmer
Info: 1-800-283-9400 Item # 75547
Grilling Necessities: Sources
