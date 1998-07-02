CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS July 2, 1998, 6:24 PM

Grilling Necessities: Sources


All Seasons Barbecue
$130

T-Fal

Costco

Info: 1-800-395-8325

King Tongs
$10

Grilla Gear

JC Penney
Barbecues Galore

Info: 1-800-457-2665

Corn Balls/Corn Dogs Holders
$5 Per Set

Grilla Gear

Bed, Bath And Beyond
Target
Barbecues Galore
Kohl's
JC Penney

Info: 1-800-457-2665

Grill Gloves
$13

Grilla Gear

JC Penney
Barbecues Galore
Macy's West
Chef's Catalog

Info: 1-800-457-2665

Grilla Skillet
$15

Grilla Gear

Bed, Bath And Beyond
Linens And Things
Macy's West
JC Penney
Chef's Catalog

Info: 1-800-457-2665

Flavorwood BBQ Grilling Smoke

$1.50 Each// 3 Pack For $4.40

Some Drugstores
Supermarkets
Hardware and BBQ & Gourment Stores

Many CVS Drugstores have it.

Info: 800-528-0819

Trucook Bbq Fork
$25

Brookstone Stores

T-Stick Disposable Temperature Testers

Package Of 12 For $6 Plus Shipping

2 Packages For $10 Plus Shipping

Colonial Gardens Catalog

Info: 1-800-245-3399

Baby Elephant Sprinkler Topiary
$250 Plus Shipping

Hammacher Schlemmer

Info: 1-800-283-9400 Item # 75547

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.

Featured

Popular on CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News