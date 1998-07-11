Griffey Slugs No. 37, But M's Falter

Ken Griffey Jr. keeps chasing Roger Maris' home record record and the Seattle Mariners keep chasing their tails.

"It's been a problem all year. So why belabor it any more?" manager Lou Piniella said Friday night after the Mariners' defense unraveled in the 11th inning in a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Angels.

In a game where Griffey tied Mark McGwire for the major league lead with his 37th homer, the Angels scored two unearned runs in the 11th to break a six-game losing streak.

"That win tonight was a tough one to get," Angels manager Terry Collins. "We've been spinning our wheels for a week. It was a good game for us. We had to have it."

Gary DiSarcina opened the 11th with a single against Bobby Ayala (0-7). Darin Erstad bunted and was safe when he knocked the glove off second baseman Joey Cora, charged with an error while covering first.

One out later, Jim Edmonds singled home the tiebreaking run. Later in the inning, Cecil Fielder had a run-scoring groundout for his 1,000th career RBI.

Said Fielder: "I'll get 1,001 sooner or later. I'll take every one I can get, especially when we win."

Piniella blamed Ayala for botching up the 11th.

"On that bunt play, the pitcher (Ayala) isn't supposed to leave his feet. Let the third baseman (Rico Rossy) field the ball, throw the ball across the infield to get an out hopefully. You walk Edmonds and then you make (Tim) Salmon beat you.

"It's just a simple little play. That's what the third baseman is in for. We just went over that yesterday."

Troy Percival (2-3) got five outs for the victory.

Three of Anaheim's runs were unearned as the Mariners committed three errors. Seattle leads the majors with 89 errors in 90 games.

The Mariners tied the score at 3 when Griffey led off the seventh with a 439-foot drive into the Kingdome's third deck off Chuck Fnley. It was Griffey's fourth homer in seven games this month.

"Junior's going to get home runs off a lot of guys," Collins said. "But Chuck pitched great. That's what we had to have."

Finley went six-plus innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and five walks.

The Angels scored twice in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Erstad tied it with his 19th homer and Anaheim went ahead with an unearned run on left fielder Russ Davis' error.

Dave Hollins walked and scored from first when Davis, moved from third baseman to left because of his poor fielding, let Edmonds' fly ball go off his glove for an error.

In the sixth, Anaheim got its first run on a double by Edmonds and a single by Garret Anderson.

The Mariners scored an unearned run in the first. Rich Amaral reached on second baseman Justin Baughman's fielding error and later scored on David Segui's single.

In the fourth, Seattle made it 2-0 after loading the bases on singles by Davis, Dan Wilson and Amaral. Alex Rodriguez walked to force home a run, but Griffey struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Third base umpire Larry Barnett threw Piniella out of the game in the top of the ninth when he argued a check-swing call on a pitch to Erstad.

Seattle starter Jamie Moyer allowed three runs and seven hits in eight innings.

Notes

Griffey reached the third deck for the fourth time this season and 20th time in his career. In the history of the Kingdome, 36 players have hit 73 balls into the third deck.

Griffey leads the major leagues with 14 home runs against left-handers in 109 at-bats.

With two outs in the ninth, Angels pitcher Rich DeLucia intentionally walked Griffey with two outs and none on.