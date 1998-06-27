Griffey Hits No. 31 In M's Loss

Devon White hit a grand slam and a solo homer and Travis Lee also had two homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 13-8 on Friday night.

White's grand slam was the key blow in a five-run sixth inning that brought the Diamondbacks from a 7-6 deficit.



Seattle center fielder Ken Griffey Jr., who hit his 31st homer in the third, left the game in the sixth because of a strained left hamstring.



Griffey raced into raced into deep left-center to haul down a 400-foot drive by Jay Bell and hold David Dellucci at first base, but the Mariners star injured himself extending for the ball. He is listed as day-to-day.



Griffey hit a two-run homer off Jeff Suppan. Suppan was making his first appearance in the majors since he was optioned to Triple-A Tucson on June 1.



After Griffey left the game, Dellucci scored on Damian Miller's RBI double off Paul Spoljaric (3-2), who gave up two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning. White, who gave Arizona a 5-4 lead in the fifth with a solo homer, hit his seventh career grand slam and 12th homer into the swimming pool pavilion in right center.



Clint Sodowsky (2-4) got the victory after getting the last two outs in the sixth after Dan Wilon gave Seattle to a 7-6 lead with a three-run homer off Suppan.



Seattle starter Bill Swift allowed six runs on six hits - including a career-high four homers -- in 5 1-3 innings.

Andy Fox had a solo homer for Arizona, and Matt Williams hit a two-run single in the eighth.



Lee drove in four runs with the first two Arizona homers. He leads all rookies with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.



Alex Rodriguez drove two runs for Seattle with a single and double, and Russ Davis had an RBI double in the fourth.



Buck Showalter was ejected from the game for the first time as Diamondbacks manager when he argued second base umpire Jim Quick's second straight out ruling against an Arizona runner. In both cases -- against Bell in the third, and Fox in the fourth -- Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez dropped the ball while tagging second base at the start of a double play.



In both cases, Quick called the Arizona runner out, and Showalter charged from the dugout, red-faced, the second time.



Bell was ejected in the seventh when first base umpire Pat Connors ruled that a checked swing was a called third strike.

Notes

Griffey's homer was the 325th of his career, moving him into a tie with Willie Horton for 63rd on the career list.

Lee had only five homers in his

first 33 home games, but has hit three in the last two at Bank One Ballpark.



Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Diamondbacks' four homers tied the team high.

The Mariners and Diamondbacks are both 4-7in interleague play.