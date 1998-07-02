Griffey Hits Another In M's Win

Ken Griffey Jr. hit his AL-leading 34th home run and David Segui, left off the All-Star team earlier in the day, hit two homers as the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 Wednesday night.

Griffey went 4-for-5 with three doubles, giving him a major league-leading 56 extra-base hits. His two-run shot off Mike Saipe (0-1) in the third inning pulled him within three homers of Mark McGwire, who leads the majors with 37.

Segui, a first baseman who wasn't selected to the All-Star squad despite his impressive stats, gave Seattle consecutive homers and a 5-1 lead when he followed Griffey's shot with a 439-foot blast to right-center in the third.

Edgar Martinez also homered for the Mariners, who lead the majors with 133 homers even though they're in last place in the AL West.

Ken Cloude (4-7), who had lost his last six decisions, got his first victory since April 24. He gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1-3 innings, including homers to All-Star Vinny Castilla and Todd Helton.

Seattle relievers Greg McCarthy, Bobby Ayala and Mike Timlin combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first with an unearned run resulting from All-Star shortstop Alex Rodriguez's 12th error of the season.

After Rodriguez singled in the bottom of the inning, Martinez hit his 13th homer of the season to put Seattle ahead 2-1.

The Rockies scored three runs in the fourth on Castilla's solo homer and Helton's two-run shot to cut Seattle's lead to 5-4.

But the Mariners opened the fifth with five straight hits to chase Saipe, who was making his second major league start. Martinez had an RBI double, Segui hit a two-run homer and Glenallen Hll doubled in a run.

Ellis Burks hit a sacrifice fly for Colorado in the sixth.

Saipe went four-plus innings, allowing nine runs and 13 hits.

Notes

Griffey tied Frank Howard for the third-most homers before the All-Star break. Howard hit 34 homers for the Washington Senators before the break in 1969.

Segui had his third two-homer game of the season and the fourth of his career. He is batting .330 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs.

The Mariners had their fifth four-homer game of the season. They hit six homers in one game and five in another. The 1997 Mariners set a major-league record with 264 homers.