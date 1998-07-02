Griffey Hits 35th In Mariners Win

-- Junior is heating up. The way he's hitting this week, he might even catch Mark McGwire by the All-Star break.

Griffey, the AL leader, homered for the fourth consecutive game and tripled as the Mariners beat up Darryl Kile. Davis also homered as Seattle hammered Kile (5-11) with 10 runs in the first two innings.

"He just keeps amazing me," Davis said. "It just comes so natural for him. He's the best player in baseball, by far. It's not easy to get a hit, much less a home run. He's just blessed with great baseball talent. He's got a great swing."

Last season's AL MVP hit a two-run triple in the six-run first, then led off the second with a 369-foot opposite-field shot to left. Griffey, who led the AL with 56 homers last season, is two behind McGwire, the major league leader.

The homer gave Griffey six consecutive extra-base hits, one shy of the major league record; he had a homer and three doubles in his last four at-bats Wednesday night.

Griffey flied to left in the fourth inning, ending his streak, and also made a sensational catch of Mike Lansing's liner to end the seventh. He was 3-for-5 and finishd the series 8-for-15 with three homers, three doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

"Junior's swinging the bat right now as well as I've seen him all year," Seattle manager Lou Piniella said. "He's staying right on the ball. He's hitting the ball up the middle and to left field. Let's hope he stays hot."

Griffey declined comment.

Kile has lost eight straight decisions since beating Montreal on May 10 to tie a team record set by Greg Harris in 1994. He was tagged for 10 hits and got just six outs, matching the second-shortest start of his career. He went 19-7 for Houston last season and signed a $24 million, three-year contract with Colorado.

"They jumped on his fastball," Colorado manager Don Baylor said. "They didn't hit his curveball. He didn't use it a lot. He never got to. His fastball they got to just about every time for a basehit, a home run, a triple."

Kile said he felt fine warming up.

"I threw a lot of bad pitches and they took a lot of good swings," he said.

Bill Swift (8-4) won for the sixth time in seven decisions and improved to 5-0 against the Rockies, his former team. He allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

" YOU Always want to do good against your former team," Swift said. "I have a lot of friends over there and you always want to pitch well against them. I've done well against the (San Francisco) Giants when I've pitched against them. So this was good."

After Griffey's triple in the first, David Segui and Dan Wilson had RBI singles and Rickey Cradle hit a two-run single. In the second, Russ Davis followed Griffey's homer with a three-run homer, his 14th.

Colorado got an RBI double from Neifi Perez in the third and a two-run homer in the fourth from Vinny Castilla, his 25th.

Notes

The major league of seven consecutive extra-base hits was set by Cleveland's Elmer Smith on Sept. 4-5, 1921.

The Mariners were 7-9 in interleague, while Colorado was 4-8.

Griffey had 30 homers at the All-Star break last season.

Griffey's six extra-base hits in two games tied teammate Alex Rodriguez 's team record, set this season.

Kile pitched seven or more innings in 31 of 34 starts last year. He has pitched seven innings 10 times in 19 starts this season.

Colorado's bullpen allowed one hit in seven innings.

Seattle optioned right-hander Ken Cloude to Triple-A Tacoma so he can pitch an extra start. He will pitch July 9 for the Pacific Coast League team and July 13 for Seattle. The team called up catcher Raul Chavez from Tacoma because backup catcher John Marzano has a slightly sprained knee. Chavez hit .208 with two homers and 12 RBIin 33 games with Tacoma.