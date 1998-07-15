Griffey Hits 2 In Mariners Win

Junior is more than halfway to reaching one milestone and one away from catching McGwire.

Ken Griffey Jr. hit his AL-leading 38th and 39th homers -- his 1,500th and 1,501st career hits -- as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

With his first two-homer game since June 2, Griffey moved within one homer of St. Louis' Mark McGwire and four ahead of Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs.

Griffey, homering for the first time in four games, hit a 370-foot homer to right field in the third inning off John Burkett (5-10) to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, he hit a two-run homer off Scott Bailes to put the Mariners ahead 6-3.

Texas' Juan Gonzalez, who leads the majors with 101 RBI, did not drive in a run for the sixth straight game.

Jeff Fassero (9-5) got his fourth win in a row. He lost his bid for his first shutout of the season when Kevin Elster hit a three-run homer in the seventh. The left-hander pitched eight innings, giving up three runs and five hits.

Mike Timlin pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first on Joey Cora's triple and Alex Rodriguez's RBI groundout. After Griffey homered in the third, Edgar Martinez singled and David Segui doubled before Jay Buhner had a two-run single.

In the seventh, Ivan Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice and Will Cark doubled before Elster hit his seventh homer.

After Rodriguez led off the seventh with a single off Burkett, Bailes came in to pitch to Griffey, who hit a 2-2 pitch over the fence.

Burkett pitched six-plus innings and gave up five runs and nine hits.

Notes

It was Griffey's fourth two-homer game of the season and the 31st of his career. He has two career three-homer games.

Griffey has four homers in his past six games, eight homers in his last 13 and 11 homers in his last 18. © 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved

Griffey's two homers gave him 333 for his career, moving past Bobby Bonds into 60th place on the all-time list. Joe Adcock is 59th with 336.