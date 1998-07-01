Griffey Can't Pop M's Woes

Even Ken Griffey Jr.'s home runs can't turn around the Seattle Mariners ' lost season.

Griffey hit his AL-leading 33rd homer, but his Mariners lost to the Colorado Rockies 6-4 Tuesday night to match the worst June record in franchise history.

"It seems like every mistake kills us, every single time," Mariners catcher John Marzano said. "I've never seen anything like it. It seems like every time we make a mistake it haunts us and then kills us."

The last-place Mariners fell to a season-worst 15 games under .500 and dropped them to four games behind Oakland in the AL West, a division they won two of the last three years.

"It's certainly not up to my standards," Seattle manager Lou Piniella said.

Griffey, who led the All-Star voting for the third straight year, hit 14 homers in June. But the Mariners went 8-20 during the month, tying the 1983 club for the worst June mark.

Griffey came to the plate with a runner on third and two outs in the ninth, but Mike Munoz retired him on a fly to right for his first save. Munoz had relieved Dave Veres, who gave up a single and a walk before getting Alex Rodriguez to ground into a double play.

The Rockies broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh with an unearned run, then added a run in the eighth on Randy Johnson's wild pitch.

Pedro Astacio (6-8) got the victory, giving up four runs and seven hits in 7 1-3 innings. Johnson (8-6) allowed six runs and 10 hits in eight innings. He struck out 12, walked one and threw two wild pitches.

Neifi Perez, who tied it at 4 with a two-run homer in the fifth, opened the Colorado seventh by getting aboard on third baseman Russ Davis' fielding error. Perez went to second on Mike Lansing's single and scored on Dante Bichette's single.

"Neifi's been a catalyst for us," Rockies manager Don Baylor said. "That's the last thing (Perez's homer) I expected. He (Johnson) challenged him with a fastball and that got us right back in the ballgame."

Said Perez: "The difference was mine (his home run) was lucky. Ken Griffey is used to doing that every day."

The Rockies made it 6-4 in the eighth when Greg Colbrunn doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch by Johnson.

Griffey homered off the right-field foul pole in the first inning against Astacio. He has homered in 12 consecutive series.

The Mariners took a 3-1 in the second on Davis' two-run homer.

Vinny Castilla, who had an RBI double in the first for Colorado, added an RBI single in the third.

But Seattle made it 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Astacio hit Rob Ducey with a pitch with the bases loaded.

Notes: It was Griffey's first homer against Colorado. He now has homered against 18 major league teams, including five NL clubs. With 327 areer homers, Griffey is No. 63 on the all-time list behind Chili Davis' 328. ... Johnson gave up his 14th homer of the season. In 1997, when he went 20-4, Johnson allowed 20 homers all season. ... Johnson struck out 10 or more batters for the 91st time in his career. He fanned Kurt Abbott four times. ... The Mariners and the Rockies each committed three errors. Seattle third baseman Davis made his 20th and second baseman Joey Cora his 14th. The Mariners lead the AL with 78 errors. ... Rodriguez, who will be the AL's starting shortstop in the All-Star game, went 0-for-5 and hit into two double plays.

