Green's Vikings Future In Doubt

Dennis Green, the often outspoken but usually successful coach of the Minnesota Vikings apparently will have to keep winning if he wants to keep his job.

"I'm sure our meeting with him will deal with the fact that his future will depend on the coming season," said Gary Woods, the top assistnat to Red McCombs, the teams new owner. "It will depend on his performance and his attitude."

Green was not immediately available for comment.

McCombs, who made a successful $250 million bid for the team Thursday, plans to meet with Green and other Vikings employees Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Green's contract expires after this season. Last year, Green, in his autobiography, threatened to sue Vikings owners for possession of the team. McCombs and Woods are not expected to immediately remove Green or hire a new general manager. Moreover, immediately dismissing Green would probably inflame a controversy over the NFL's lack of black coaches -- Green is one of three in the 30-team league.

On the other hand, Green, who has made the playoffs in five of his six years as coach, has often suggested that he might want to leave. A year ago, he considered taking the Oakland Raiders job.

Woods and McCombs plan to make few immediate changes in the organization, other than those at the ownership level necessitated by the sale. But they have a lot of ideas.

Woods has worked with McCombs for two decades. He is president of McCombs Enterprises and was president of the San Antonio Spurs under McCombs' ownership. He said the Vikings' management structure will emulate that of McCombs' Spurs.

McCombs will act as team chairman, Woods will be the team president (or hold a similar title) and he and McCombs will preside over a vice president of player personnel and a vice president in charge of business and marketing.

"I'm not sure what the exact titles would be, but that's the way we expect to go," Woods said.

On another front, Woods said he has already discussed revising the Vikings' lease at the Metrodome, considered among the worst in the NFL.

At issue are the team's ent, its take of concessions revenues and control of more in-stadium advertising signs.

"What we have gathered is that there would be some opportunity to restructure the lease," Woods said of a conversation last December with Henry Savelkoul, chairman of the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission.

"The reason they would not give that to the existing owners is they knew the team was for sale, and if they gave that to the existing owners, it would only serve to increase the value of the team for the purposes of the sale," Woods said.

In addition, Woods and McCombs have marketing and sales-packaging plans that worked for them in San Antonio and with the Denver Nuggets, and that they plan to employ to make the Vikings more profitable.

Those plans would include encouraging companies to buy packages including seats, suites and advertising. Woods said that approach was an overwhelming success with the Spurs.

Woods also said the Vikings can become much more profitable by creatively marketing the team and finding new sources of revenue.

"For example," he said, "we looked at the media guide and there wasn't a single page of advertising."

