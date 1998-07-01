Greene Puts Reds In The Black

Last-minute starter Willie Greene provided the punch for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Greene's three-run homer helped the Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 for their fifth straight victory Cincinnati's longest winning streak in nearly a year.

"It felt real good when I hit it," Greene said of his first-inning homer off the second-deck facade. "I saw Otis (Nixon) keep running back, so I knew I hit it well."

Greene started in left field for the first time this season because Dmitri Young pulled himself out of the lineup with a strained rib cage. He made an immediate contribution with his shot off LaTroy Hawkins (4-8) following singles by Mike Frank and Barry Larkin.

"The big thing is, you get a 2-0 pitch and jump on it," said Reds manager Jack McKeon. "When we were going lousy, that pitch would have been fouled back by everybody."

After losing 11 consecutive games, the Reds have won five straight, all against the AL Central. The last time Cincinnati won five in a row was June 30-July 4 of last year.

"We got off to a little bit of a rough start with LaTroy," said Minnesota manager Tom Kelly. "There were those two singles, then the guy who wasn't going to be playing hit one over the fence."

Brett Tomko (7-6) got his second consecutive win in interleague play after losing five straight to NL opponents. He gave up three runs and six hits in 6 2-3 innings.

Jeff Shaw pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Hawkins allowed 11 hits and six runs in 3 2-3 innings.

"He looked like he was throwing the ball fine," Kelly said. "He just couldn't make a pitch all night to help himself out of trouble."

After Greene's 10th homer of the season, Bret Boone followed with a double and scored on Sean Casey's single to make it 4-0.

"It's tough for us to catch up when you don't hit the ball over the fence," Kelly said. "We don't really have the ballclub for that."

Larkin led off the third with a single, went to third when Orlando Merced mishandled Hawkins' pickoff attempt at first base, and scored on a single by Eddie Taubensee.

Cincinnati added a run in the fourth on consecutive singles by Tomko, Reggie Sanders and Mike Frank.

Tomko gave up a leadoff homer to Merced in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth on Matthew Lawton's RBI single and Marty Cordova's fielder's choice grounder.

Notes: Shortstop Pat Meares was a late scratch for Minnesota. He has a sprained ring finger on his left hand, the result of a diving play in Sunday's game. ... Reds owner Marge Schott, suspended from day-to-day operations, made a rare appearance at Cinergy Field for the team's family picture day. She fell and broke her hip on opening day, and has been at the ballparonly a handful of times this season. ... The Reds are 6-5 in interleague play this season, while Minnesota is 6-8.

