Grand Slam Lifts A's Over Giants

Matt Stairs' pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning gave the Oakland Athletics a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, overshadowing a big night by Barry Bonds.
Stairs' second grand slam of the season, and the fourth of his career, came off Steve Reed. Stairs punched his right fist in the air as he watched his 11th homer of the season clear the center-field fence.
The Giants got two runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Darryl Hamilton and a run-scoring wild pitch, but reliever Mike Fetters left the potential tying run on third base.
Mike Mohler (2-2) pitched one inning, allowing two runs, for the victory. Bill Taylor pitched the ninth for his 14th save. Jim Poole (1-3) was the loser, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Bonds homered for the second straight game, a solo shot in the first that was his 17th of the season, and added an RBI single in the seventh.
The Giants had won the first two games of their four-game interleague clash with the A's. The first two games were in Oakland, with the final two in San Francisco.
Jason Giambi hit his 10th homer of the season leading off the Oakland sixth.
The A's got two runs in the fifth on a run-scoring double by Ryan Christenson and an RBI single by Bip Roberts, who was obtained from Detroit on Tuesday.
The Giants got a sacrifice fly from Stan Javier in the fourth and tied it at 3 in the sixth on a play destined to be a highlight of blooper reels.
With Bonds on third, J.T. Snow on first, Javier at the plate and one out, Snow broke for second. A's catcher Mike Macfarlane faked a throw to second, but the ball squirted out of his hand and bounced high off the ground. By the time he recovered it, Bnds had scored.
Giants starter Danny Darwin, making his 699th major-league appearance, allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Oakland starter Blake Stein allowed three runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
