GOP: Lesser Of 2 Evils, Or Just Lesser?

There was much, much weighing in (11 pages worth) and nearly as much agreement among Skinny readers to Tuesday's column's news that the business community is backing away from the Republican Party.

Just about everyone agreed that the Republicans now in power have alienated the fiscal conservatives in their party by spending like crazy and running up huge deficits.

Some were even annoyed that the Wall Street Journal had decided the break in the GOP's traditional make-up was even a story.

"Gosh, ya think?" wrote kansas1946. "I guess no one noticed this for the past six years? Bush never, and I repeat never, vetoed a spending bill, and in fact, never vetoed any bill, until expanded stem-cell research. It is telling about this guy that the first spending bill he vetoed in six years in office was one that could help millions of Americans. He has turned the Republican party on its head. Bigger government, more spending, more intrusive into personal privacy. He is no Republican or conservative."

Commenter dmgenet agreed. "These free spending Repubs make 'tax n spend libs' look like penny pinching tightwads."

But the article's suggestion that the GOP's spending would drive fiscal conservatives into the arms of Democrats was too much for some people. "The notion of fiscal conservatives voting for a Democrat is downright silly," wrote mike71067. "Really. The GOP is still the lesser of two evils."

Commenter chirsianisn sort of agreed. "The Republican party is still alla bout business and appealing heavily to business. The problem is that it is appealing to just a small portion of a very big businesses and leaving the general public and the smaller businesses out in the cold."

The commenter added: "The GOP certainly isn't going to be the party of my business anytime soon."

Few Tears Shed For Wal-Mart

Wednesday's column about Wal-Mart's declining market share, in part due to the rise if Internet shopping, also brought an avalanche of comments. Everybody had something to say about the big-box giant, and somewhat surprisingly, not all of it was bad.

Commenter ericgarrison summed up most people's opinions: "Four of the top ten wealthiest people in America are Walton family members. All are billionaires. Let's not have too much pity for them."

"The sooner the blight of Wal-Mart and their exceptionally poor service disappear from the planet the better," wrote tribe.

"When you have to write 'How May I Help You?' on the backs of your employees, what do you think is going to happen?" wrote billpl.

But some valued the Wal-Mart in their communities. "I could have spent $50 in gas, drove to 10 stores only to find the same faucet," wrote Wal-Mart shopper lewiston14.

"Not everyone is rich," wrote erasmus6. "There are a lot of people out there that are barely making ends meet and if it wasn't for Wal-Mart they wouldn't be able to afford anything."

Some were even nostalgic for the Wal-Mart of yore. "San Walton's Wal-Mart, the one we actually loved, is dead," wrote wilmer425. "I remember going into the Wal-Mart in my hometown and seeing the 'Made In The USA' banner as I walked in. Now it's all about being an oversized Super Center. Got to have more room for all that stuff they're hauling in from China. It's more expensive to go to K-Mart, but at least I can find some stuff that's American-made, and I don't have to trek all over the Super Center of death to find it.

Thompson Gets The Hook

The responses to Thursday's column about Fred Thompson's lackluster performance on the campaign trail were nearly unanimous.

"Sign of a loser: having to ask for applause at the end of your speech," wrote ne_patriot7. "Go home Freddie…you're toast."



A NOTE TO READERS: The Skinny is available via e-mail. Click here and follow the directions to register to receive it in your inbox each weekday morning.

