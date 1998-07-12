Gone Fishin': Braves Fall To Marlins

Even the gutted Marlins can still beat the Braves

Florida won three of four games in a weekend series against Atlanta, beating Tom Glavine and the Braves 5-3 on Sunday.

The Marlins had already defeated Denny Neagle and Greg Maddux before they handed Glavine (12-4) his first road loss this season.

"It just goes to show you, you can't throw your gloves on and expect to win," Glavine said. "If there was any of that thinking, this was a good reminder to us. What are the chances for all three of us having bad games in succession? It only happens once or twice a season, that's why we don't have long losing streaks."

Rookie Mike Redmond had three hits and drove in two runs for Florida, which has won five of six games and 18 of 30 to trail fourth-place Montreal by 1 ½ games.

"This is my dream to play in the big leagues," said Redmond, who began the season in Double-A. "I have nothing to lose. Every time I get a chance, it's a plus for me."

Chipper Jones doubled and homered for the Braves, who lost to Florida in last year's NLCS.

"A lot of people sell them short but their manager makes them competitive," Jones said, complimenting Jim Leyland. "They outplayed us period. They got up for us."

Glavine was tagged for 11 hits and five runs in six innings. He entered with a 7-0 record and 1.39 ERA in eight road starts this year. On Saturday, the Marlins dealt Maddux his first road loss since April 2, 1997.

"We thought opening the second half of the season against them was the worst thing that ever happened," Leyland said. "Maybe it turned out to be great for us."

Rookie starter Brian Meadows (8-6) won his fourth straight decision. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits in five innings. Antonio Alfonseca pitched two hitless innings to pick up his sixth save.

"It's nice to come out on top and it doesn't matter who it is, but because they're the Braves and Glavine, that makes it better," said Meadows, a lifelong Braves fan while growing up in Montgomery, Ala. "I was there through it all so this is a big thrill pitching against those guys."

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead in the second. Todd Zeile and Cliff Floyd hit singles and Derrek Lee followed with a double to score Zeile. Craig Counsell's RBI groundout made it 2-0 and Redmond's double to right-center gave Meadows a three-run cushion.

Jones' fifth homer in his last 11 games, his 23rd of the season, made it 3-1 in the fourth, but the Marlins countered with two runs in their half.

Lee hit his second consecutive double and advanced to third on Counsell's single. Redmond's single scored Lee and Meadows then faked a bunt before bouncing an RBI single to center to make it 5-2.

The Braves scored n unearned run in the sixth on a single, error and Javy Lopez's sacrifice fly. They cut the deficit to 5-3 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Klesko, but right fielder Mark Kotsay prevented a bigger inning with a diving catch of Klesko's line drive.

Notes:

Maddux and Glavine had one loss between them in their previous 21 starts before losing back-to-back games to Florida.

Meadows' eight wins ties him with Chicago's Kerry Wood for most among NL rookies.

Redmond's three hits against Glavine raised his average to .577 (15-for-26) against left-handers. He's hitting .415 overall.