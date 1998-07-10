GM Hopes For Strike Settlement

Another round of talks aimed at ending the General Motors strikes was under way Saturday.

Friday's talks lasted until early evening, but the two sides were split on just what happened.

United Auto Workers vice president Richard Shoemaker said the progress was "very, very, very, very slow and very disappointing." He said the talks hardly resolved any issues.

But GM's labor chief announced that progress is being made and that a weekend settlement is possible.

GM and Wall Street analysts have been making Monday something of a deadline for a settlement. Monday marks the end of the automaker's two-week summer shutdown, when the strike losses start to add up again.

Talks also continued Saturday at plants in Dayton, Ohio, and Indianapolis. The union is threatening strikes at those plants after the Flint walkouts end.

After five weeks on the picket line, hints of a weekend breakthrough had GM workers getting their hopes up, CBS News Correspondent Anthony Mason reported Friday.

"Getting kind of excited," said one woman on the picket line Friday. "Maybe they're going to settle this. We can go back to work. It would be nice. You know this is not where we want to be."

GM would also like the 161,000 workers idled by the strike back on the line. Production was scheduled to resume next Monday after a two-week summer shut-down.

Every lost day is another chance for GM's competitors

"Maybe it gives us an extra opportunity to show our Chryslers off to people who might have been in the market for a GM product before," said one dealer.

GM is not in any immediate financial danger because of the strike. The company has $13 billion in cash in the bank. The real cost to GM could be in customer loyalty.

"The problem is they will lose 100,000 customers to Ford, to Chrysler, to the Japanese," said industry analyst John Casessa of Shroeder Werheim. Their market share -- on a long slide from 46 percent in the 1970's to 32 percent today -- could fall another full point, he said.

"A point of market share is $3 billion. $3 billion is enough to keep an assembly plant employing 3000 workers. So it's a big deal to the company. It's a big deal to the union," said Casessa.

It is also a big incentive to end the walkout, which some analysts now believe will have no winners.

Reported by Anthony Mason

