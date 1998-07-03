Glavine Wins 12th To Lead Braves

-- Tom Glavine kept pace with Greg Maddux , thanks to a big assist from Andruw Jones.

Glavine

survived early trouble to join teammate Maddux as the second 12-game winner in the majors, pitching the Atlanta Braves to their sixth straight victory, 3-2 over the New York Mets Friday night.

Glavine left with a 3-1 lead after throwing 119 pitches in seven innings, only to watch from the clubhouse as the Mets threatened to tie it up in the eighth against Dennis Martinez.

Two infield singles around a bloop hit made it 3-2 before Brian McRae lined a sharp single to center. Jones scooped up the ball and came up throwing, unleashing a high, arching throw that reached catcher Eddie Perez on the fly. Perez appeared to tag Carlos Baerga a split-second before the runner could touch home with a head-first slide.

" I've had a few plays that were better," said Jones, who has thrown out 10 runners this season. "But that was big. It saved a run and saved the game for us." Glavine shrugged off another fielding gem by the 21-year-old outfielder, who could probably keep his spot in the lineup on defense alone.

"If we needed someone to get thrown out, that's who you want them hitting to. He's got the strongest arm out there," Glavine said. "I'm not amazed at anything he does anymore."

Baerga jumped up quickly and began yelling to plate umpire Greg Bonin, "He never touched me." But Bonin simply shook his head and walked away.

"It was amazing he made that kind of throw," Baerga said of Jones. "I was arguing because I didn't feel (Perez) touch me. ... The replay showed it was really close."

" I think i got him . I touched something, so it must have been him," Perez said.

The Braves' winning streak is their second-longest of the year, surpassed only by a seven-game stretch in May, and they pushed their lead in the NL East to a season-high 10½ games over the Mets.

New York had four baserunners in the first but failed to score against Glavine (12-3). Benny Agbayani was caught stealing after a single, a crucial play when John Olerud doubled and Glavine walked two to load the bases with two outs.

Luis Lopez, inserted into the lineup when Edgardo Alfonzo was scratched because of a sore right knee, grounded back to Glavine to end the threat.

In the third, the Mets got back-to-back singles from Olerud and Mike Piazza with one out, but Glavine escaped on Butch Huskey's 4-6-3 double play.

After that, Glavine was on cruise control. He retired nine in a row before the Mets put together three straight hits with two outs in the sixth, scoring their only run against the left-hander on Baerga's single.

Glavine allowed eight hits, including seven singles, to become a member of dozen-victory club. At the plate, Glavine had two hits, raising his average to .222, but he still trails Maddux (.302) in that category.

"We both know if we continue to do well, it's good for the team," Glavine said. "We've always fed off each other around here. No one wants to be the weak link in the chain."

Kerry Ligtenberg retired three straight in the final inning for his ninth save.

The Braves scored in the third against Brian Bohanon (2-4) when Javy Lopez's two-out single scored Chipper Jones.

Atlanta added two more runs in the fourth. Tony Graffanino doubled and moved to third on Glavie's first hit. Walt Weiss followed with a perfect squeeze bunt that plopped in front of the plate, and Gerald Williams brought home Glavine with a two-out single.

It was a good day for Weiss. His 3-year-old son, Brody, was back at home after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks because of a potentially life-threatening E. coli infection.

Bohanon, making just his fourth start in 25 games, gave up six hits and walked three in four innings.

Notes

The Mets had a busy day. First, they traded reliever John Hudek to Cincinnati for utilityman Lenny Harris . Then, they designated 19-year-old minor leaguer Geoff Goetz as the player to be named in the May trade that sent two other minor leaguers to Florida for Mike Piazza . Finally, they reached a verbal agreement with their No. 1 draft pick, Texas A&M outfielder Jason Tyner , who is expected to formally sign after a physical next week.

A female fan was struck in the left leg when Andres Galarraga 's bat flew into the stands after a missed swing in the first. She was treated and hobbled back to her seat.

Javy Lopez left the game in the fifth after being struck on his right foot with a foul ball.