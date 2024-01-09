Glassdoor unveils the best places to work in 2024. Here are the top 10 companies.

With the U.S. labor market ending 2023 on a high note and the jobless rate holding steady at a two-decade low, economists say there's an open job for everyone who wants one. But not all employers are created equal.

Underscoring that fact is workplace ratings website Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2024 list, a ranking of companies based on employee reviews posted anonymously on the site. Ratings focus on key workplace attributes, including environment, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and work-life balance, among other metrics.

Technology companies had a diminished presence on the list this year, appearing in 31 of the rankings, down from 41 last year. That said, tech businesses made up more than half of the ranking's top 10 employers.

Consulting giant Bain & Company returned to the top ranking this year, its sixth time in the No. 1 spot. Boasting an employee satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5, the Boston-based global consultancy is one of two companies (Google being the other) that have appeared on Glassdoor's Top 100 list every year since the first list came out 16 years ago.

"Team positively encourages your growth. Lots of well-deserved promotions," wrote one creative services agent at Bain in a Glassdoor post from December titled, "The hype is real. Great workplace and people."

Taking second place on the list is chip developer Nvidia, one of the so-called Magnificent 7 companies whose stocks saw huge gains in 2023. The company's value reached $1 trillion last year as demand for its chips, which are used in AI-powered products like ChatGPT, exploded.

Also returning to the list is burger chain In-N-Out Burger, at No. 6. The fast-food restaurant this year got high marks for compensation and benefits. Rounding out the top 10 is Fidelity Investments, which was praised by employees in their reviews for its benefits, diversity and work-life balance.

Here are the top 10 employers for large and small companies, along with ratings, from Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2024:

Bain & Company, 4.8 out of 5 Nvidia, 4.7 ServiceNow, 4.6 MathWorks, 4.6 Procore Technologies, 4.6 In-N-Out Burger, 4.6 VMware, 4.5 Deltek, 4.5 2020 Companies, 4.5 Fidelity Investments,4.5

Glassdoor also ranked the top 50 employers among small and medium companies. The top 5 from that list include:

Whatnot, 4.8 rating out of 5 WebBank, 4.8 Axios HQ, 4.7 Events.com, 4.7 Notion Labs, 4.7

View the full list of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2024 here.