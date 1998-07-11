Giles, Indians Rout Twins 12-2

Travis Fryman hit his 16th homer and second in two days as the AL Central-leading Indians extended their lead over second-place Minnesota to 11½ games.

As usual, they gave Radke fits. The Twins' only All-Star representative gave up eight runs and 11 hits in five-plus innings, falling to 4-8 with a 6.56 ERA in his career against Cleveland.

Giles' three-run homer in the third off Radke (9-7) gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. It was his first homer since May 16 at Texas. Giles, who went 4-for-5, was on the disabled list from May 30 to July 8 after severely spraining his left ankle crashing into the wall in Toronto.

David Ortiz, who also came off the DL on Wednesday, hit the second longest homer at Jacobs Field this season. The 451-foot solo shot off Gooden (3-3) in the second landed halfway up the second deck in right - Jim Thome territory.

It was Ortiz's first homer since April 25. He was on the DL with a fractured right wrist from May 11 to July 8. Mark McGwire has the longest homer at the Jake this season, a 461-foot blast off the side of the left-field scoreboard.

Gooden continued to exceed expectations after the Indians signed him to a $5.575 million, two-year contract last winter. He allowed one run and four hits in seven innings with two walks and one strikeout. He is 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA in his last four starts.

Giles' 11th homer was estimated at only 399 feet, but the baserunners located 90 feet away from him on each corner made up for it. The homer came after David Justice hit one of his three singles and went to third on a hit-and-run single by Manny Ramirez.

Fryman's two-run homer in the sixh made it 8-1 and chased Radke. In Cleveland's four-run seventh, Ramirez had a two-run triple off Dan Serafini and scored on an RBI single by Giles, who had his second career four-RBI game.

Kenny Lofton singled in the first and scored on Justice's RBI groundout to make it 1-0. Ortiz's solo homer, his fifth, tied it in the second.

Cleveland took a 3-1 lead on Lofton's two-run single to right in the second, his third straight single. But Lofton didn't run hard to first and was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

Matt Lawton hit a solo homer, his 11th, off Jose Mesa in the ninth to make it 12-2.

Notes:

Minnesota has been outhomered 94-67 this season.

Radke, who walked one and struck out five, is 2-4 with a 7.32 ERA at Jacobs Field.

Twins catcher Javier Valentin dropped Justice's foul pop for an error in the seventh, making two of Cleveland's four runs unearned against Serafini.

Thome, batting .355 with three homers against Radke, was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against him. Some key Indians' career numbers against Radke: Ramirez .400 (12-for-30), two homers; Justice 7-for-10; Fryman .345 (10-for-29), one homer; Giles 6-for-12, one homer. Sandy Alomar, who got the day off, is 6-for-19 with three homers.

Omar Vizquel singled Lofton to third in the first but got caught in a rundown between first and second. Lofton faked home, freezing second baseman Todd Walker, and Vizquel scrambled safely back to first.