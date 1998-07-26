Giants Top Reds After 10 Innings

The last time Robb Nen and Jose Mesa pitched in the same game, they were on opposite sides trying to win Game 7 of last year's World Series.

Now they're helping the same team, the San Francisco Giants, try to get into the post-season again.

"The big trade happened and we've won two out of three. Hopefully we can build on it," said Orel Hershiser, who combined with Nen and Mesa on a five-hitter as the Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 in 10 innings Sunday.

Jeff Kent hit reliever Stan Belinda's second pitch for a home run, his fourth in three days.

Kent decided a game in which Nen and Mesa combined for three scoreless innings. Mesa (1-0) struck out the side in the 10th for his first win since being traded Thursday by Cleveland.

"It's a nice 1-2 punch we have now," Hershiser said. "I mean, Robb Nen's the man in San Francisco, and Jose knows that, but Jose will be able to fit into whatever role he has here."

Mesa, reliever Alvin Morman and shortstop Shawn Dunston came to the Giants from Cleveland for Steve Reed and minor leaguer Jacob Cruz in Thursday night's trade.

"Any time you go to a team and you help them win right away, it's a good feeling," Mesa said.

"Getting a guy like Mesa is a big plus for them," Cincinnati manager Jack McKeon said. "They picked up a pretty good pitcher there."

Giants manager Dusty Baker made it clear there will be no closer controversy accompanying this trade, unlike last season when Roberto Hernandez and Rod Beck split closing duties over the last two months following a big trade with the Chicago White Sox.

"Nen hadn't pitched in nearly a week, and that's why we went to him first," Baker said. "Mesa's already paying dividends for us here."

After Cincinnati's Brett Tomko two-hit the Giants for a career-best nine innings, Belinda (4-7) allowed Kent's 13th home run, a drive into the left-field bleachers against a stiff wind blowing in.

"I knew it right away," Kent said. "You know when you cut the wind."

It marks the first series the slumping Giants have won since the All-Star break.

Kent drove in the Giants' other run with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly. Tomko retired the first 10 batters he faced before Rey Sanchez's long fly ball to the warning track in left fell between outfielders Mike Frank and Willie Greene for a triple. Tomko walked three and struck out four.

Frank and Greene bumped each other while trying to make the catch and both players were knocked to the field, with Frank remaining on the ground for an extended period of time. Both stayed in the game, but after Frank threw back to the infield on Kent's game-tying sacrifice fly, he took himself out with bruised left ribs. He is listed as day-to-day.

Cincinnati went up 1-0 in the first against Hershiser as Reggie Sanders led off the game with a triple and scored on Sean Casey's sacrifice fly.

Hershiser shut the Reds down after that, holding them scoreless on just three hits over the next 6 2-3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The Reds put men on first and second against Nen with one out in the eighth, but Barry Larkin struck out and Eddie Taubensee's bloop behind second base was caught by diving center fielder Darryl Hamilton.

Notes:

Joe Carter, who went 0-for-3 Sunday, is 1-for-12 with one RBI since joining the Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 6-0 when Hershiser pitches at least seven innings.

Tomko had pitched eight innings three times in his career.

It was the ninth straight rubber-game win for the Giants.

The Giants will know on Monday if reliever Julian Tavarez can pitch again any time soon. That's when results of MRI tests on his strained right rib cage muscle are revealed.