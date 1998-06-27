Giants Edge Rangers In 10 Innings

Playing defense has never been easy at San Francisco. Still, Texas Rangers manager Johnny Oates was not about to blame the environment for his team's mistakes Saturday.

"I don't see what the wind or sun had to do with not picking up ground balls or getting runners picked off and letting them off the hook," Oates said after five Rangers errors led to four unearned runs, including the game-winner in the 10th inning of San Francisco's 6-5 victory.

The Giants broke a three-game losing streak when third baseman Luis Alicea let Brian Johnson's grounder roll under his glove for a two-base error with one out in the 10th. That led to Darryl Hamilton's RBI single off Danny Patterson (1-3) that scored pinch-runner Shawn Estes.

Center fielder Tom Goodwin charged Hamilton's hit and made a diving attempt, but the ball short-hopped past him. Texas had won four in a row.

"We'll take it any way we can," Giants manager Dusty Baker said. "We needed to end this losing streak and also be in a position where we can win a series again. It's been a while since we've won a series."

The Giants bullpen, capped by two scoreless innings from from Robb Nen (5-1), pitched eight scoreless innings after the Rangers jumped out 5-2 early. None of it would have mattered had the Rangers played better defense.

Down 5-3 in the seventh, the Giants use first baseman Will Clark's errant throw during a rundown with Hamilton to keep an inning alive, eventually tying it on a pair of two-out RBI singles from Stan Javier and Bill Mueller.

"You've got a veteran runner in Hamilton out there," Clark said, "and right when I released the ball, he kind of stepped out of the baseline right in the middle of the throw. The only time a runner gets called out on a play like that is between home and first."

Texas center fielder Roberto Kelly had gone 119 games without making an error, then made two in one innings by not cleanly picking up consecutive singles up the middle.

"I can certainly sympathize with Kelly. It's very easy to get frustrated in center field in this park," Hamilton said.

"The wind wasn't really a distraction," Kelly said. "I just took my eye off the ball and looked at the runner on both of those balls."

The Giants worked Texas pitcher John Burkett for three walks and a single in the first. San Francisco scored its first run when third baseman Fernando Tatis' throw hit Hamilton in the back trying to force him at the plate on Javier's grounder.

After Mueller walked to make it 2-0, Burkett did not allow another run until the sixth.

Clark singled and scored on Bill Haselman's home run in the Texas second off Kirk Rueter. Kelly added an RBI single later in the inning for a 3-2 lead.

Juan Gonzalez singled and scored on Clark's home run in the third, his second in two days and 12th of the season.

Rueter lasted just two-plus innings, his shortest outing this season, and gave up five runs and seven hits.

Burkett gave up consecutive doubles by Javier and Rich Aurilia in the sixth, his last inning.

Notes

Kelly bobbled consecutive singles by Javier and Mueller in the seventh, allowing runners to advance an extra base each time.