Giants Beat California Rivals

Although Brent Mayne can't explain why he did well against the Los Angeles Dodgers , he knew all along that he would.

San Francisco's catcher went 3-for-3 Sunday and broke up a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning as the Giants blanked the archrival Dodgers 3-0.

Perhaps Mayne had a good feeling because he has been steadily improving: He has now hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games, upping his average to .304.

Then again, it might have been simple intuition. Mayne wasn't sure himself.

"That was good to finish the first half like that," Mayne said. "I kind of had the feeling I was going to have a good game, but that's something I can't explain. I just had that feeling."

Shawn Estes (7-7) gave up eight hits but did not allow a run in 6 2-3 innings. Robb Nen pitched the ninth for his 25th save, tying him with three others for the major-league lead.

Giants manager Dusty Baker said the plan was to claim the last three series before the All-Star break, and that's what his team did.

"The last three series against Texas, Anaheim and L.A., we won two out of three, two out of three and two out of three," Baker said. "At that time, we had 46 wins and we wanted to reach 52 by the break. That's where we wound up, so we've got to be satisfied."

J.T. Snow walked to lead off the fifth, went to second on Charlie Hayes' single and scored on Mayne's single down the first base line. Rey Sanchez then hit into a double play that scored Hayes and gave the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Snow's sacrifice fly to center in the sixth inning scored Barry Bonds, who had tripled to the right-center gap off Darren Dreifort (5-7).

Estes, who had lost his previous two starts, struck out eight in his first win since June 20 against San Diego. He left to a standing ovation with two out in the top of the seventh and tipped his hat in response.

The Dodgers loaded the bases against Estes in the sixth with one out. Gary Sheffield reached first on a fielder's choice, Eric Karros walked and Bobby Bonilla singled, but Charles Johnson grounded into a double play.

"He would get into a little rut, or get behind, and he would throw into a double play or something to get out of it," Mayne said about Estes.

The crowd frequently jeered the Dodgers with shouts of "Beat L.A." and loudly booed Mondesi, who drove in three runs in the Dodgers' 9-5 victory Saturday. The fans awarded Estes with his first standing ovation of the day when he struck out Mondesi with two outs and runners at first and second in the third inning.

Dreifort allowed three runs on seven hits through six innings and struck out five.

Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman said the Giants' ability to get out of a jam won them the game.

"They mae a couple of key plays in tight situations, and that was the difference in the ballgame," Hoffman said. "Both guys pitched their hearts out. Estes threw real well."

^Notes: Relief pitcher Jeff Shaw, acquired by the Dodgers from Cincinnati on Saturday, was expected to join the team Thursday after the All-Star break. ... The Dodgers have only 14 players remaining from their opening day roster. ... Estes has a 3-2 lifetime record against the Dodgers. ... The Giants have an 9-2 record in deciding games of split three-game series. ... Eight of Bill Mueller's 13 home runs have come in games started by Estes, although he didn't get one Sunday. ... Baker said Jeff Kent, currently on the disabled list with a sprained right knee, was scheduled to make a rehab assignment in Triple-A Fresno and could be back for next weekend's series at Colorado.

