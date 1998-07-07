gene_test1answers

'); document.write(' ANSWERS '); document.write(' You got ' + parent.reset + ' out of 2 Right. '); document.write(' 1. ' + unescape('who%20is%20this%20ass ') + '

'); document.write('Your Answer: ' + unescape(parent.your_answer[1]) +', is '); //answer 1 correct if (parent.your_answer[1] == 'fuck%20yo%27%20ma')document.write('CORRECT'); //answer 1 incorrect if (parent.your_answer[1] != 'fuck%20yo%27%20ma')document.write('INCORRECT.

The correct answer is: ' + unescape('fuck%20yo%27%20ma') + ''); //answer 1 More Info document.write('

' + unescape('This%20is%20not%20a%20real%20question%20%3CA%20HREF%3D%22http%3A//www.walrus.com/%7Egene212%22%3EHERE%3C/A%3E') + ' ') document.write(' 2. ' + unescape('What%27s%20that%3F ') + '

'); document.write('Your Answer: ' + unescape(parent.your_answer[2]) +', is '); //answer 2 correct if (parent.your_answer[2] == 'nothing')document.write('CORRECT'); //answer 2 incorrect if (parent.your_answer[2] != 'nothing')document.write('INCORRECT.

The correct answer is: ' + unescape('nothing') + ''); //answer 2 More Info document.write('

' + unescape('foo') + ' ') document.write('