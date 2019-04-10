Live

Gas explosion levels building in Durham, North Carolina

One person died Wednesday morning in a gas explosion and fire at a building in downtown Durham, North Carolina, authorities said. The city of Durham tweeted that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets.

The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy were responding. Authorities said 15 injured people were transported to hospitals.

Television station video showed flames jumping from windows along with heavy smoke and piles of rubble. The video showed a building with the name "Prescient" on it.

The company's website said its headquarters are in Durham and that its focus is affordable housing. Police cars blocked the streets in several directions of the explosion and a thick acrid smoke hung over a shopping district near downtown Durham.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A building was leveled by a gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina, on April 10, 2019.
A building was leveled by a gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina, on April 10, 2019. WTVD/NNS

