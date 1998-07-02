Garciaparra Sparks BoSox

The whole point of a changeup is to fool the batter into thinking it's a fastball. When the fastball starts looking like a changeup, though, the pitcher is in trouble.

After barely reaching 80 mph in the first inning, Bret Saberhagen found his fastball and the form that won him two Cy Young Awards, pitching seven innings of three-hit ball Wednesday night to lead Boston to a 6-1 victory over Montreal.

"I think the guys over there thought, 'Geez, he's throwing a lot of changeups,'" Saberhagen said after improving to 10-5 at the season's midpoint. "... Those were fastballs."

The 34-year-old pitcher continued his two-year comeback from shoulder surgery with his best outing yet, striking out five and walking none while allowing one earned run.

He retired the first 10 batters even though his arm felt "cranky" in the first inning -- when his fastball was clocked at 78-81 mph -- and he didn't really find his form until the second.

"I thought he threw really well considering he didn't have much of a fastball," catcher Scott Hatteberg said. "The way he's pitching right now is just amazing."

Nomar Garciaparra extended his hitting streak to 22 games -- the lonest in the majors this season -- and John Valentin and Reggie Jefferson each had a pair of doubles for Boston.

Dustin Hermanson (6-7) lasted just 4 2-3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits. He walked five, and two of his runs were unearned as the Expos, who made four errors Tuesday night, had one error, a passed ball and two wild pitches.

After giving up a fourth-inning single to F.P. Santangelo, who was erased on a double play, Saberhagen had still faced the minimum number of batters before Shane Andrews homered with one out in the sixth. Saberhagen left after seven, matching his longest outing of the year.

"It's not the same stuff, but I believe the wisdom is far superior. He's a better pitcher now, I think," Expos manager Felipe Alou said. "He doesn't want to blow everybody away anymore and he's still got enough on the fastball to go with all the experience he's got. And I guess he's healthy."

Garciaparra, who was passed over for the AL All-Star team when Cleveland manager Mike Hargrove took Omar Vizquel, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez instead, had an infield single in the first inning to make it 1-0.

In the second, Darren Bragg drew a two-out walk and moved to third on Darren Lewis' single. Bragg scored when Andrews took the throw at third base and threw into right field trying to keep Lewis from taking second.

The Red Sox made it 5-0 in the fifth when Jefferson doubled, Midre Cummings walked and Valentin doubled to score Jefferson. After Hatteberg was walked intentionally, Mike Benjamin hit a two-run single to chase Hermanson.

Anderson hit a solo homer, his 13th, in the fifth to make it 5-1. Troy O'Leary singled and scored on Hatteberg's sacrifice fly in the seventh to give Boston a 6-1 lead.

Notes

Before the game, the Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Garces on the 15-day disabled list and recalled Dario Veras from Pawtucket.

The game started seven minutes late because of a rain delay.

Derrick May's eighth-inning single was only the fourth hit for an Expos designated hitter this season (4-for-27).