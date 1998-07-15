CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS Sportsline July 15, 1998, 9:48 PM

Galarraga, Braves Pound Mets


Andres Galarraga hit a pair of long home runs Wednesday, driving in five runs as the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 12-1.

Ryan Klesko also homered for Atlanta as the Braves battered five Mets pitchers for 16 hits.

Denny Neagle (10-7) allowed four hits through six innings, winning for just the second time since June 21. He struck out three and walked three.

Related Links

Browne: Braves' same old story

Braves-Mets:

  • GameCenter
  • Box Score
  • Play-by-play

    City pages:

  • Atlanta
  • New York

    Is Galarraga the best first baseman in the National League?

    • The Braves gave Neagle a quick first-inning lead against loser Masato Yoshii (4-5). Walt Weiss opened with a single and two outs later, Galarraga homered into the bullpen in left field, a 401-foot shot and his 29th of the season.

    Klesko followed with his 14th for a 3-0 Atlanta lead.

    New York nicked Neagle for a run in the third. Bernard Gilkey, leading off, reached on an error by Weiss, stole second and scored on Mike Piazza's two-out double.

    Atlanta put the game away with six in the fourth, capped by Galarraga's 30th home run, a three-run shot to left of reliever Bill Pulsipher that was measured at 430 feet. Andruw Jones drove in two runs with a double in the inning.

    It was the sixth two-homer game of the season for Galarraga and 25th of his career.

    The Braves got their final three runs on four hits in the ninth off John Franco, including a single by Galarraga.

    The blowout allowed the Mets to use reliever Mel Rojas for the first time since July 1.

    Two disastrous outings against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays resulted in Rojas not pitching since then. He worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks and striking out Galarraga with two runners on base to end the sixth.

    Notes:

  • LPGA golfer Hiromi Kobayashi , in New York for this week's JAL Big Apple Classic, threw out the first pitch.
  • The Class A Pittsfield Mets will play Hudson Valley in a New York-Penn League game July 28 prior to the regularly scheduled game between the Mets and San Diego Padres.
  • With Bernard Gilkey leading off, the Mets used their 78th lineup in 89 games.
  • Curtis Pride , activated from the disabled list Tuesday, started in right field for Atlanta.
  • The back-to-back homers by Galarraga and Klesko marked the ninth time this season the Braves have hit consecutive homers. The last time was June 13 against Montreal when Lopez and Andruw Jones did it.

    © 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved

    • CBS Sportsline

    Featured

    Popular on CBS News

    Latest from CBS News

    Latest from CBS News