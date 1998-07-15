Galarraga, Braves Pound Mets

Andres Galarraga hit a pair of long home runs Wednesday, driving in five runs as the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 12-1.

Ryan Klesko also homered for Atlanta as the Braves battered five Mets pitchers for 16 hits.

Denny Neagle (10-7) allowed four hits through six innings, winning for just the second time since June 21. He struck out three and walked three.

The Braves gave Neagle a quick first-inning lead against loser Masato Yoshii (4-5). Walt Weiss opened with a single and two outs later, Galarraga homered into the bullpen in left field, a 401-foot shot and his 29th of the season.

Klesko followed with his 14th for a 3-0 Atlanta lead.

New York nicked Neagle for a run in the third. Bernard Gilkey, leading off, reached on an error by Weiss, stole second and scored on Mike Piazza's two-out double.

Atlanta put the game away with six in the fourth, capped by Galarraga's 30th home run, a three-run shot to left of reliever Bill Pulsipher that was measured at 430 feet. Andruw Jones drove in two runs with a double in the inning.

It was the sixth two-homer game of the season for Galarraga and 25th of his career.

The Braves got their final three runs on four hits in the ninth off John Franco, including a single by Galarraga.

The blowout allowed the Mets to use reliever Mel Rojas for the first time since July 1.

Two disastrous outings against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays resulted in Rojas not pitching since then. He worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks and striking out Galarraga with two runners on base to end the sixth.

Notes:

LPGA golfer Hiromi Kobayashi , in New York for this week's JAL Big Apple Classic, threw out the first pitch.

The Class A Pittsfield Mets will play Hudson Valley in a New York-Penn League game July 28 prior to the regularly scheduled game between the Mets and San Diego Padres.

With Bernard Gilkey leading off, the Mets used their 78th lineup in 89 games.

Curtis Pride , activated from the disabled list Tuesday, started in right field for Atlanta.