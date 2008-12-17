Frustration And A First At Obama's News Conference

During President-elect Barack Obama's news conference this morning to announce another round of cabinet picks, including Sen. Ken Salazar as his choice for Interior secretary and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to lead the Department of Agriculture. Although these news conferences, followed by couple reporter questions, are becoming a near-daily routine, something new happened today: Mr. Obama took a question from our Chicago-based Evening News correspondent Cynthia Bowers for the first time since Election Day. Political Hotsheet took note – and here's precisely what was said.
Bowers: You ran on platform of transparency. How difficult is all this, having to wait to release your inquiry business when the American people expect transparency?
Obama: Well, it, it's a little bit frustrating. Its not gonna be that long, by next week you guys will have the answers to all your questions.
Bowers notes that during the announcement and subsequent question-and-answer segment, Mr. Obama's pick for chief-of-staff, Rahm Emanuel, stood stiffly staring straight at the podium, unwilling it seemed to even glance at reporters trying to get a read on whether he's worried about the investigation. David Axelrod seemed more relaxed.
(AP)
Cynthia will have more on the Blagojevich scandal – and Mr. Obama's reaction to it – on tonight's Evening News.