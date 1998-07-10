Friend of Gore To Plead Guilty

Howard Glicken, a prominent Democratic fundraiser and longtime friend of Vice President Al Gore, is to plead guilty on two counts of violating federal election law, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Glicken will plead guilty to soliciting $20,000 from a foreign national and accepting contributions through a straw donor in 1994.

Glicken is a Miami businessman who supported Gore's 1988 presidential bid and served as served as a finance vice chair in 1996. He reportedly raised $2 million for the reelection of President Clinton campaign in 1996. Glicken attended two coffees hosted by Gore, and Glicken and his wife stayed overnight at the White House.

