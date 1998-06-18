Freeman, Packers Agree To Terms

Restricted free agent receiver Antonio Freeman, who had a total of 12 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the last two Super Bowls for the Green Bay Packers , has accepted a one-year tender offer from the team worth $1.15 million.

The Packers continue to negotiate a multiyear deal with Freeman, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 1998 season.



The 26-year-old Freeman set career-highs in his third NFL season with 81 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last year and excelled in the postseason. He had four receptions for 75 yards in the divisional playoff win over Tampa Bay and caught four passes for 107 yards in the NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.



In the Super Bowl XXXII loss to Denver, Freeman had nine catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. In the Super Bowl XXXI win over New England, Freeman caught three passes for 105 yards, including a record 81-yard touchdown.



Freeman, a third-round pick in 1995, emerged as a starting receiver in 1996 when he caught 56 passes for 933 yards and nine touchdowns.



Two other restricted free agents -- fullback William Henderson and reserve running back/special teams player Travis Jervey -- also accepted one-year tender offers from the Packers.



The 27-year-old Henderson has been Green Bay's starting fullback the past two seasons. His blocking skills helped Dorsey Levens rush for 1,435 yards this past season. Henderson also has the ability to catch passes out of the backfield with 41 receptions for 367 yards in 1997.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed