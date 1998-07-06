For Sale: S. Korea's Kia Motors

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's third largest automaker, will be put up for sale in an international auction next week, its main creditor bank said Monday.

The state-run Korea Development Bank, which has nearly $1 billion in outstanding loans to Kia, said it will call for bids on July 15.

The successful bidder will be chosen by the end of August, it said.

Also Monday, two former top Kia executives were arrested on charges of altering the car maker's account documents to help it borrow money from banks.

Daewoo Motors Co., South Korea's second largest auto company, said it will form a consortium with industry leader Hyundai Motors Co. to bid for Kia. Another possible bidder is Ford Motor Co. of the United States, which already owns l6.9 percent of Kia.

Kia is under court receivership after filing for bankruptcy almost a year ago. It produced 780,000 cars in 1997.

The move to sell Kia is the latest in the government's efforts to restructure the nation's economy under the terms of a $58 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Prosecutors charged Monday that Park Jae-hyuk, a former Kia president, and his deputy, Han Seung-joon, altered documents to show that the auto company was making profits while it actually had kept losing money since 1991.

Using the documents, the two obtained $1.29 billion in loans from several commercial banks between 1995 and 1997, prosecutors said.

Former Kia chairman Kim Sun-hong was arrested in May on charges of embezzling $37 million. Kim was charged with using some of the money to bribe politicians so he could take out bank loans and keep the company afloat.

