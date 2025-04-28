Footprint to Murder: A 2025 true crime documentary

Jeanie Childs was a daughter, sister and aunt who was loved by her family. The 35-year-old enjoyed music and dancing, people and motorcycles. She led a troubled but happy life.

Jeanie started running away at 13. She later worked as a sex worker.

On June 13, 1993, Jeanie Childs was found murdered in her south Minneapolis apartment. A neighbor reported water in their unit. When workers went to turn off the running shower in Jeanie's place, they discovered her body.

An autopsy revealed Jeanie had been stabbed at least 65 times. Investigators collected DNA evidence from the violent crime scene. They took a comforter, blue towel, blue wash cloth and red shirt, among other items, for analysis.

They also discovered bloody footprints in the bedroom near where Jeanie Childs was found. Because Jeanie was wearing socks, investigators believed only the killer could have left the footprints.

The case went cold for 26 years.

Forensic investigative genetic genealogy, social media and good old-fashioned police work ultimately led to the killer.

Forensic investigative genetic geneology

In 2018, cold case investigators looking into the murder of Jeanie Childs learned of the arrest of the Golden State Killer in California using forensic investigative genetic genealogy. It was the first arrest using the technique. Investigators upload unknown DNA from a crime scene into commercial databases. From there a genetic genealogist builds a family tree and can develop a suspect.

In this case, the genetic genealogist developed two suspects, brothers, noting the killer would have brown eyes. That information led investigators to Jerry Westrom.

Westrom

Jerry Westrom was a 52-year-old married father of three when he was charged with killing Jeanie Childs. The hockey dad and businessman was also involved with his church.