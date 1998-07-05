Flyers Invite Female Star To Camp

Hayley Wickenheiser, a center on Canada's silver medal Olympic women's hockey team, has been invited to participate in the rookie camp of the NHL Philadelphia Flyers next week.

Wickenheiser says she's not trying to make the jump to the NHL. "I just want to improve and see where I am against the best players," she told the New York Post. "I just hope I can do justice to the women's game."

Cammi Granato, who played on the gold medal U.S. team, turned down a similar invitation from the New York Islanders last year.

