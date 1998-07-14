Fight Heats Up Over Secret Service

The Justice Department will appeal a court decision compelling Secret Service personnel to testify in the Monica Lewinsky investigation, according to a published report.

CBS News has learned that the department, which represents the Secret Service, was expected to file notice Tuesday asking the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to reconsider the case.

News of the appeal comes as independent counsel Kenneth Starr is, for the first time, seeking evidence from those agents who are the closest to Mr. Clinton, according to CBS News Correspondent Bill Plante.

Sources tellthat prosecutors have contacted a former member of Mr. Clinton's personal detail, one of the plainclothes agents who shadows the president's every move. Sources say the agent retired a few months ago.

Until now, Starr has questioned only uniformed officers, those who protect the White House grounds. Plainclothes agents have much more access to the president.

A review of court documents by CBS News also reveals that Starr's investigation of the president is much broader than previously believed. The Secret Service has been hit with a subpoena demanding to know the location and activity of the president during overnight hours from July 1, 1995 through April 15, 1996, the dates of Lewinsky's employment at the White House.

Starr also is seeking records of 49 specific dates after Lewinsky's employment had ended.

A three-judge panel of the court ruled last week that Starr can question Secret Service personnel before the grand jury looking into allegations that President Clinton had a sexual relationship with former White House intern Lewinsky, then lied about it and asked her to lie.

Six of the full court's 11 judges would have to agree to reconsider the case. If the full appeals court does not rehear the case, the Justice Department could ask the Supreme Court to consider it.

Justice Department lawyers argued unsuccessfully that forcing an agent to reveal the actions and words of the president could undermine trust between the president and his bodyguards and increase the chances of an assassination.

In its decision last Tuesday, the three appeals court judges said it should be left to Congress to determine "whether a protective function is appropriate in order to ensure the safety of the president, and, if so, what the contours of that privilege" should be.

Starr is seeking testimony from uniformed Secret Service officers Gary Byrne and Brian Henderson and agency lawyer John Kelleher about what they or others learned while guarding Cliton.

