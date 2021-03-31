Fifty-year-old survival story brings hope during a dark year

For generations, William Golding's novel Lord of the Flies has been required reading for high school students around the world. It's a fictional tale of a group of British schoolboys marooned on an island who divide into competing tribes and descend into violence and murder. Last year, in the midst of the global pandemic, a 50-year-old survival story not dissimilar to Lord of the Flies resurfaced. This real-life story could not have ended more differently. Holly Williams reports on the tale of six teenage castaways who survived on an uninhabited island for 15 months Sunday, April 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on 60 Minutes.

In 1965, six rebellious teenage boys from the Pacific Island nation of Tonga stole a small whaling boat on a whim, hoping to sail it nearly 500 miles to Fiji. On the first night, a storm ripped the sail from the mast and tore off the rudder. They drifted for days until, miraculously, they came upon a speck of an island called 'Ata. They lived there for 15 months, eating birds, their eggs and fish – all raw until they were able to make fire. The teenagers would have eaten anything, says Mano Totau. "No matter how-- how awful it is and how dirty it is, it's a very beautiful things to have it in that time," he recalls.

To survive, the teenagers drew upon skills and values instilled in them while growing up in Tonga. Mano Totau described a challenging environment in which the boys cooperated and put aside their occasional differences to survive as a group. Back home, their families held funerals for them. The story of their survival and eventual rescue by Australian lobster fisherman, Peter Warner, made news in the Pacific and was the subject of a television documentary in Australia. But the story was largely unknown elsewhere until Dutch historian and best-selling author Rutger Bregman stumbled across it on the Internet.

"And I just couldn't understand how this had not become, you know, one of the most famous stories of the 20th Century," says Bregman. "It's just extraordinary, six kids on an island for 15 months."

After meeting and interviewing Mano Totau, the story became the cornerstone of his new book, "Humankind: A Hopeful History." A British newspaper excerpted a chapter which went viral within days, sparking a bidding war in Hollywood for the film rights.

Bregman feels the story is a tonic for the age in which we live. "Maybe we needed to hear it? Maybe especially right now, in the midst of a pandemic… people were looking for a story that gave them hope, about a different way of living together," he tells Williams. "That it's not just violence and selfishness and greed within human nature, but that we can build on something different."

In the five decades since the story took place, Mano Totau and Peter Warner, the lobster fisherman who rescued him, have become best friends. "We have common beliefs that got you through that trial on the island, you know, love, compassion," Warner says, sitting next to his friend, who agrees.

"I think that we feel strongly in us that we have something to helping one another," Totau says. "We both believe in the same thing."