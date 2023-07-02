Family, community honors life of Tuskeegee Airman Homer Hogues

Family, community remembers life of Tuskeegee Airman Homer Hogues Family, community remembers life of Tuskeegee Airman Homer Hogues 02:42

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homer Hogues was "the quiet man" according to his daughter Barbara Hogues, who added that he "did so much with a ninth grade education."

The Tuskegee Airman died in Dallas Tuesday, just 48 hours after his wife, Mattie Hogues.

"You know, they loved each other," said their grandchild Tiffany Hogues. "I'm just so thankful for them because they help me be who I am today."

Now Homer is receiving tribute along with Mattie during a joint service.

"I'm grateful for all the memories I have of my grandparents, Mawmaw and Pawpaw," another grandchild said. "But I am most grateful for the example that they set. And I'm grateful for the map they've given me because their love was so evergreen."

Hogues is being honored and hailed as a hero from his 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They reminisced on many memories bringing utter joy and laughter.

Surprisingly, the family says they didn't know about the history Hogues made in World War II until 2009.

"He said that when they came out of the military, there were no parades for them. There was no one saying, 'Thank you for what you did.' So, therefore, he thought nobody wanted to know and nobody cared," Barbara said. "When we found out that, he was our double here, so that just made us more proud of him."

His family says they always knew there was something special about Homer.

"I still remember thinking, 'This can't be possible, but it makes perfect sense," another grandchild said. "Because he had such an air about him, such an honor," said. "Impressive before I knew he was a Tuskegee airmen and just as impressive now that I know the legacy he wanted to share with all of you guys.