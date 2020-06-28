Faith Salie on the term "Karen"

A "Karen," as you may know, is a label all over social media applied to a white woman, usually middle-aged, who's entitled, self-righteous, and sometimes racist.

The last decade or so gave birth to a meme about this type of annoying gal who's quick to say things like: "I wanna speak to the manager!" and "Do you have a permit for your lemonade stand?"

And now these days – these powder-keg days – calling someone a "Karen" is about the worst thing you can say. And people are saying it a lot.

What started as a woke joke has become a weapon. It's "the K-word."

Some Karens lose their jobs when their bad behavior is publicized:

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Some lose their minds when they're being recorded (NSFW!):

Which leaves you wondering: these so-called "Karens" can see they're being filmed, and they still act like this?

So, maybe they deserve to be shamed on social media? Perhaps. But what about all the "Karens" who are not white ladies?

Call a Karen a "Karen" if you will, but let's be careful we're not fighting racism with sexism. Because there are, tragically, plenty of "Karens" among us, of all types.

This guy, ripping down "Black Lives Matter" signs? He's a "Karen"! (More NSFW!)

This looks like a klan of "Karens" to me!

Torch-lit rally held in Charlottesville

Look, I get it. When a lady calls the police on people of color for being people of color, it feels really good to insult her publicly. But if you read the social media comments that pile on (and I highly recommend you DON'T), you'll see attacks on the way her voice sounds and her body looks, and threats on her family and her life, in the name of pursuing social justice.

We are in a "name, blame, and shame" culture.

If broadcasting people's transgressions, especially their racism, turns us into better, more mindful human beings, that's great. But if we're stoking flames and contributing to the dumpster fire wielding the name "Karen" …?

There's another "K-word" to remember: karma.



Story produced by Aria Shavelson. Editor: Emanuele Secci.