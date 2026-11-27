"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 29, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 29, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council
- Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
- Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Dr. Mandy Cohen, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Denis McDonough, CEO of Feeding America
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.