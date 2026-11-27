Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 29, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Kevin Hassett , director of the White House National Economic Council

, director of the White House National Economic Council Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

of Maryland Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

of Pennsylvania Dr. Mandy Cohen , former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Denis McDonough, CEO of Feeding America

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.