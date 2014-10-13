Face in the News: CDC under fire as Ebola spreads

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - As the second case of Ebola was diagnosed in the United States over the weekend, top health care officials are facing new scrutiny for how they've handled the crisis so far.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted Sunday on "Face The Nation" that protocol was not followed in Dallas, where a female health care worker contracted the deadly virus after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, who died from the disease last week.

"Infections only occur when there's a breach in protocol," Frieden said. "We know from many years of experience that it's possible to care for potentials with Ebola safely without risk to healthcare workers but we also know that it's hard, that even a single breach can result in contamination."

Frieden said his goal is to protect the public and provide accurate information. The CDC is reviewing the protections in place for health care workers who treat Ebola patients, he said.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said that the Obama administration should cut off all visas for people traveling from the countries in West Africa where Ebola is widespread. The travel ban would apply to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"It's important we eliminate the threat at the source, and the source really is in Africa where it's spreading like a wildfire," he said.

Finally, "Face The Nation" host Bob Schieffer sat down with former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, who recently released a memoir titled "Worthy Fights." In the book, Panetta criticized his former boss - President Barack Obama - for being uninterested in major foreign policy challenges, like Syria.

"I don't mind presidents who have the quality of a law professor in looking at the issues and determining just exactly, you know, what needs to be done," Panetta said. "But presidents need to also have the heart of a warrior. That's the way you get things done, is you engage in the fight."

