Expos Snap Lose Streak, Beat Marlins

Shane Andrews did his part to get the Expos back on track.

Andrews homered and drove in three runs, and Orlando Cabrera also had three RBIs as Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Florida Marlins on Friday night.

"We had a tough series in Boston so we just wanted to make a good showing," Andrews said. "I'm feeling pretty comfortable at the plate and I got some good pitches to hit. It's important for me to pick up those runners on base."

The Expos were outscored 28-5 in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, including a 15-0 loss on Thursday.

Javier Vazquez (3-6) went 6 2-3 innings for his second straight victory following a 10-start winless drought. He allowed four runs and eight hits, struck out four and walked one as Montreal evened its home record at 23-23.

Cabrera, starting at shortstop in place of slumping Mark Grudzielanek, had an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run triple in the sixth that gave Montreal a 7-3 lead.

"It's nice to be in the lineup and to show that I can play and to show that I can help the team with the bat as well," Cabrera said.

Andrews batting fifth for only the eighth time this season hit a solo homer, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

"I feel my best two at-bats tonight were probably the RBI single with two outs and the sacrifice fly," Andrews said. "It's nice to bat fifth. Obviously you get more chances for RBIs batting fifth but this year I haven't really hit too well with runners in scoring position. If I had better numbers it would be different."

Montreal scored a pair in the first on consecutive RBI singles by Rondell White and Andrews.

F.P. Santangelo hit a leadoff single, was sacrificed to second by Cabrera and advanced to third on Vladimir Guerrero's single. White followed with a hit-and-run single to score Santangelo and send Guerrero to third. Guerrero then scored on Andrews' single to give the Expos a 2-0 lead.

Florida cut the lead to 2-1 in the second on a two-out double by Derrek Lee and an RBI single by Greg Zaun.

Craig Counsell hit his third homer of the season on the first pitch he saw from Vazquez in the fifth, a two-run shot that gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead.

Montreal came right back with three in the bottom of the inning for a 5-3 lead.

Ryan McGuire drew a leadoff walk off Jesus Sanchez (3-6), advanced to second on Vazquez's sacrifice, and moved to third on Santangelo's single. Cabrera followed with an RBI single, then Vladimir Guerrero singled to load the bases and chase Sanchez.

White followed with a liner up the middle off reliever Matt Mantei that shortstop Edgar Renteria misplayed for his 12th error as Santangelo scored to put the Expos ahead 4-3. Andrews followed with a sacrifice fly.

Andrews hit his 14th homer with one out in the seventh off reliever Jay Powell.

"When you don't pitch very god, you don't look very good," Florida manager Jim Leyland said. "It's been that way in baseball for years."

Sanchez allowed five runs and nine hits as he lost his fifth straight decision. The rookie left-hander hasn't won in his last eight starts dating back to a 7-3 win at St. Louis on May 18.

"I felt good with my pitches but I was leaving them high and they were right around the zone," Sanchez said through an interpreter. "I just wanted to get ahead on my fastball first and then come with a slider or changeup. I was opening up with fastballs and they were hitting them."

Notes:

Grudzielanek's benching ended a streak of 127 consecutive starts. Rondell White is now the only player to have started all of Montreal's 84 games this season.

Lee's second-inning double struck near the top of the left-field wall, missing a home run by a few feet.