Expos Hand Mets Fifth Straight Loss

The ball bounced the Montreal Expos ' way in the ninth inning Friday night, leading them to an 8-6 win and their second straight come-from-behind victory against the New York Mets

Mark Grudzielanek beat out a two-out chopper to third base to tie it and Shane Andrews followed with a two-run triple as the Expos sent the Mets to their fifth straight loss.

"You've got to have luck in this game," Grudzielanek said. "We had some really unusual hits there."

The Expos had lost their last seven road games before the All-Star break.

Montreal trailed 6-5 in the ninth when Vladimir Guerrero hit a high chopper to short for a hit and took third on Rondell White's two-out single.

Grudzielanek followed with the second infield hit of the inning, as third baseman Edgardo Alfonzo double-clutched for an instant before making a throw that was barely late as Guerrero scored.

Andrews then tripled as John Franco (0-4) blew a save chance for only the third time in 21 opportunities.

Franco took the loss for the second night in a row. The Mets reliever was handed a three-game suspension Thursday for bumping an umpire last weekend at Atlanta, but appealed the penalty and remained eligible to pitch.

"We got some cheap hits there," Montreal manager Felipe Alou said. "Franco is tough."

Shayne Bennett (3-3) was the winner and Ugueth Urbina pitched the ninth for his 22nd save. Urbina, the losing pitcher in the All-Star game, earned a save for the second consecutive day.

The Mets took a 6-5 lead in the seventh. Todd Pratt doubled and pinch-runner Wayne Kirby scored on a single by Bernard Gilkey.

Montreal's late rally saved starter Carlos Perez from losing his seventh straight decision. The comeback also denied Mets reliever Bill Pulsipher his first major league win since 1995.

"It feels a little bit different to get beat on high hoppers on our own field," Mets manager Bobby Valentine said. "It's not even AstroTurf."

The Expos took a 5-4 in the seventh when F.P. Santangelo was hit by a pitch and Orlando Cabrera hit an RBI double.

Guerrero hit a three-run homer in the third. Guerrero, a native of the Dominican Republic, was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a homer and three RBIs on Dominican Night at Shea Stadium. Alou, who won his 500th game as the Expos manager on June 21, and Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal were honored in an on-field pregame ceremony.

Montreal made it 4-0 in the fourth when Grudzielanek tripled and Chris Widger bunted for a single.

Pitcher Masato Yoshii singled in the Mets' three-run fifth. New York tied it at 4 in the sixth Mike Piazza doubled and scored on a double by Butch Huskey.

Notes:



The Mets designated catcher Alberto Castillo for assignment.

Santngelo left the game in the eighth to have precautionary X-rays on his left knee, an inning after he was hit by a pitch. The X-rays did not reveal any fractures but he will be re-evaluated before Saturday's game

Mets starting pitcher Al Leiter, on the on the 15-day disabled list since June 27 because of a partially torn tendon in his left knee, threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before the game without difficulty. He is scheduled to throw in the bullpen again on Sunday.

Mets second baseman Carlos Baerga did not start because of a sore right hamstring.

Todd Hundley went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Norfolk in its game against Indianapolis. He is scheduled to return for Saturday's game against Montreal.