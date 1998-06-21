Expos' Alou Logs 500th Victory

Dustin Hermanson was happy to give his manager a milestone win.

Hermanson pitched five-hit ball for eight innings Sunday andthe Expos beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1, giving Montreal manager Felipe Alou his 500th career victory.



"That felt great," Hermanson said. "Just looking up at the board and seeing it say '500' and then going over and shaking his hand was awesome. He's the best I've ever played for and I'm happy for him."



Alou passed Gene Mauch for second place on the victory list of Expos managers. Buck Rodgers leads with 520.



"Five hundred wins is something that your children could look at and say: 'Well maybe he could manage a little bit,'" Alou said.



The Expos won two of three from Atlanta, winning their first series against the Braves since July 1994.



"They make you play better, there's no question about it," Alou said.



Hermanson (5-6) shut down the NL's top offense, allowing only a seventh-inning home run to Michael Tucker. He struck out five and won for just the second time in his last six starts.



Ugueth Urbina pitched the ninth for his 18th save.



Denny Neagle (8-5) lost for the fourth time in his last five starts after pitching a four-hit shutout -- his second this season -- at home against Florida last Tuesday.



"This is how it's been going for me," Neagle said. "... with a break here or there I could easily have won my last four out of five. These games are frustrating, no doubt about it. On the other hand, you've got to tip your hat to Dustin Hermanson. The kid threw a great game today. He looked like he was on top of his game tonight."



Neagle allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.



Shane Andrews hit his 12th home run leading off the sixth.



The Expos scored a run in the fourth before getting their first hit. Neagle was perfect through three before hitting F.P. Santangelo with a pitch to lead off the fourth.



Santangelo was sacrificed to second and scored when shortstop Ozzie Guillen let Vladimir Guerrero's grounder get by him for an error.



Rondell White then doubled for Montreal's first hit and Andrews was intentionally walked to load the bases.



Mark Grudzielanek followed with a two-run single to give Montreal a 3-0 lead.



"It's definitely enjoyable when you beat the best team in the NL two out of three," Grudzielanek said. "We were close a lot of times. We were competitive against them and we got some big hits today and too two out of three so it was a big lift for us."



Ryan Klesko -- who doubled leading off the second to extend his career-best hitting streak to 13 games -- hit a drive to center with two out in the sixth and a runner at second, but White tracked it down for the catch.

Notes:

Montreal left fielder Robert Perez sprained his left wrist when he

attempted to make a diving catch on Klesko's liner to left in the fourth. Perez

was taken out of the game and sent to a hospital for precautionary X-rays,

which came out negative.



Perez -- acquired from Seattle in a trade on May 8

-- has not walked in 87 at-bats this season, including 35 at-bats with the

Mariners.

