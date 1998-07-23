Ex-Ranger Patrick Dead At 83

Muzz Patrick, a former player, coach and general manager for the New York Rangers born into a family steeped in hockey tradition, died Thursday. He was 83.

Patrick, who was born in Victoria, British Columbia, died of a heart attack at his home, his son Dick said.

Muzz Patrick was the son of Hall of Famer Lester Patrick, who along with his brother Frank was one of hockey's greatest builders and innovators. Muzz's brother Lynn also played and coached in the NHL, as did his nephews Craig and Glenn.

Patrick's grandfather Joseph helped build the first artificial ice rinks in Canada, at Vancouver and Victoria.

Born Murray Patrick, his nickname came from his curly black hair when a boyhood friend called him "Fuzzy Muzzy."

As a player, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Patrick was a rough and tumble defenseman. He played 166 games over four seasons with New York, winning a Stanley Cup in 1940, the Rangers' last championship until 1994. He scored only five goals.

He gained renown for a one-punch victory over Boston defenseman Eddie Shore at Madison Square Garden in 1939.

Patrick's hockey career was interrupted in 1941 when he served in the army. After the war, he returned to the Rangers for one more season, 1945-46, before turning to coaching and managing minor league teams in Seattle and Victoria.

He followed his father and brother as coach of the Rangers on Jan. 6, 1954, succeeding Hall of Famer Frank Boucher. At the end of that season, Phil Watson became the coach and Patrick moved up to become GM from 1955-64. He swung several memorable trades, including acquiring Doug Harvey from Montreal to become player-coach in 1961 and later swapping Gump Worsley to Montreal for Jacques Plante in a trade of all-star goalies.

Harvey left after one season and Patrick returned to coach at the start of the 1962 season before hiring Red Sullivan to take over on Dec. 28, 1962. Patrick's record as Ragers coach was 46-66-27.

He worked a variety of executive positions at the Garden before retiring in 1973.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jessie; daughters Lynda Vargas and Lori Koleszac; sons Dick and Paul; 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

