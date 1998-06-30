Emerging Lifestyles and Workstyles









Economically, socially, logistically, physically, emotionally and psychologically -- home offices make sense. If you've ever visited Williamsburg, Virginia or taken the Boston Freedom Trail in Massachusetts, you have first-hand exposure to the origins of home-based business in the United States. Seamstresses, silversmiths, blacksmiths, pottery makers and others who formed the basis of our early economy often worked from home. Many writers, philosophers, inventors, and statesmen generated their most brilliant works from their desk at home, using their personal library or strolling through their gardens. Considering our early American culture, it appears that long-distance daily commuting was never a preference, and is more like a cultural aberration forced with the invention of the automobile. As a society, we worked in home offices far longer than we rented commercial space. In fact, some of the pros and cons of working at home are the same today as they were two hundred years ago. Family interruptions may offset moments of quiet contemplation, responsibilities for child care may exhaust rather than energize, and demands for self discipline may reach the limits. But still we stay. Today the issue of home-based business is hotter than ever, and this widespread public exposure can only enhance opportunities. Traffic problems, environmental issues, quality of life concerns are so important in our daily lives that we're not willing to push them aside. As a result, business and government at the local and national level can't ignore us. Home-based business and telecommuting will be under the microscope for some time to come. LINKS:













