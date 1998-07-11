Elster, Rangers Walk To Victory Over A's

The Texas Rangers didn't get to be baseball's highest scoring team winning games like this.

"I'd like to see us win a couple of more games like this, just to show our offense we don't have to score eight runs every night to win," manager Johnny Oates said after Texas' 1-0 victory over Oakland Friday night.

"Giving up one run in the last two games? Hopefully we can continue it."

Rick Helling (12-4) allowed four hits in eight innings, and John Wetteland pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save. Helling tied teammate Aaron Sele and three others for the major league lead in victories.

"I didn't really feel that great," Helling said. "It's weird how that works out. You don't feel like you're pitching that great, but you keep getting outs."

Kevin Elster drew a bases-loaded walk with two out in the ninth to drive in the only run in Texas's fourth straight victory.

Bill Taylor (3-7) gave up a leadoff single to Will Clark, a double to Juan Gonzalez, and an intentional walk to Rusty Greer to load the bases. Ivan Rodriguez's grounder forced pinch-runner Luis Alicea at the plate, and Lee Stevens flied to shallow left for the second out.

Elster, who failed in two previous tries to drive in runs, ran the count to 3-0 before taking a strike and then drawing the walk on an inside fasball.

The A's hit the All-Star break with a five-game winning streak, but have scored just one urn in two games against the Rangers.

"Right now we're just in a little funk offensively," Oakland manager Art Howe said. "We've got to get our bats going."

The Rangers let two scoring opportunities slip away against Athletics starter Tom Candiotti.

Greer doubled to lead off the second and went to third on Rodriguez's fly out to deep right, but was left stranded when Stevens struck out and Elster flied out. Singles by Rodriguez and Stevens put runners at the corners with one out in the seventh, but Elster grounded into a double play.

Oakland placed runners in scoring position just twice against Helling, both times at second base with two outs.

In the eighth, a leadoff walk to Rickey Henderson and a sacrifice bunt by Bip Roberts moved Henderson to second with one out. After Ben Grieve was walked intentionally, Matt Stairs lined into a double play when second baseman Mark McLemore doubled up Grieve at first.

Candiotti lasted eight innings, giving up seven hits and striking out three without a walk.

Gonzalez went 1-for-4 and grounded into a double play, leaving him 4-for-27 with just one RBI against Oakland this season. He leads the major with 101 RBIs.

Notes

Roberts has hits in all nine games since joining Oakland in a trade with Detroit June 23.

The Rangers, who lead the majors in runs scored, have slowed down lately. They have scored four or fewer runs in six of their last nine games. The Rangers won for the seventh time in 30 games when they've scored fewer than four runs. They're 43-16 when they score four runs or more.