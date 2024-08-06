Ella Jenkins, "First Lady of Children's Music," celebrating 100th birthday

"First Lady of Children's Music" Ella Jenkins turning 100 "First Lady of Children's Music" Ella Jenkins turning 100 05:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children's folk singer and Chicago treasure Ella Jenkins turned 100 on Tuesday, and celebrations are happening everywhere—from the Old Town School of Folk Music to Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, and a famous local radio station.

Generations of kids grew up on the music of the lifelong Chicago musician—whether hearing her records at home or school, seeing her on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," or even attending a live performance.

Over the weekend, there was a special party for Jenkins at the park named after her at Sedgwick and Wisconsin streets in the Old Town neighborhood. Other tributes were held this week, and more still are planned next month.

Jenkins has been using music to teach and enlighten children since the 1950s. Some went on to play her music to their children or even grandchildren.

Unfortunately, Jenkins isn't well enough for an interview, but CBS News Chicago talked to people who know her, and have worked with her throughout her decades of performing.

On a recent Tuesday morning at the Old Town School of Folk Music, at 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, babies danced to the same songs that have been getting children moving for decades—the songs of Ella Jenkins. Music teacher Mars Caulton, a former preschool teacher, and some friends demonstrated Jenkins' signature style of interactive music.

"Her music is so universal, because she knows how to keep things really simple," Caulton said. "She's timeless. She has a sense of tempo and rhythm that is very easy for people to immediately hop on board with."

Jenkins was born in St. Louis, but moved to Chicago with her family as a child. She taught herself the ukulele and the harmonica as a youngster.

After graduating from college at San Francisco State University, Jenkins returned to Chicago and worked in community centers. She used music to teach children in those community centers, creating many of her own songs.

In the 1950s, Jenkins started appearing on children's TV shows, which launched her career as a full-time musician.

Jenkins' early TV appearances notably included "The Totem Club" on WTTW-Channel 11, back when the public broadcasting station broadcast from a studio that doubled as an exhibit at what we now call the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. Jenkins first performed on the program in 1956, and soon had her own segment on the show called "This Is Rhythm."

Before long, kids around the country were singing along to Jenkins' songs both traditional and original—"Miss Mary Mack," "Did You Feed My Cow?," "Stop and Go," and of course, "You'll Sing a Song and I'll Sing a Song," which was released on a celebrated album of the same name in 1966 and covered by Raffi 13 years later. Jenkins' albums also included traditional songs from cultures around the country and the world.

"Ella Jenkins is one of the premiere artists of children's music. I mean, if you want to think of children's music within the music industry itself, you really need to point to Ella Jenkins as one of the originators," said Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways.

Two of the people Jenkins influenced are Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs—or as they're known to their many young fans, Wendy and DB.

"She's real. She's the real deal. Honestly, I have a feeling that people – self-taught people – have an authenticity that musicians sometimes that are book smart don't always have," Morgan said.

"Ella's music is long-lasting, it's lifelong," Boggs said. "I'm African American, and Ella's African American, and that legacy for me, it's just me taking that some of that legacy from someone… taking her legacy and passing it on through me to somebody else."

Chicago folk musician Bucky Halker isn't just inspired by her, he recorded a song with Jenkins.

"She has a certain aura, a goddess-like quality to her, and there's just, she brings a certain energy to different projects or performances that other people just don't seem to have," Halker said.

Juan Dies also recorded with Jenkins, but his work with her goes even further. The two helped bring more diversity to the Old Town School of Folk Music.

"Ella Jenkins' magic, I think, is her simplicity," Dies said. "The first time I met her, I asked her, 'What would you like to do with the African American community,' and the first thing she said is, 'I don't want to be a spokesperson for the African American community. I believe I speak for everyone.'"

Jenkins has been speaking, singing, and playing for everyone for generations.

"She uses music as her tool for bringing people together," Halker said.

Dies said Jenkins' legacy will continue through the people she touched.

"She's the 'First Lady of Children's Music.' I mean, you just can't get around that," Caulton said.

The Old Town School's Wiggleworms program held an Ella Jenkins birthday celebration Tuesday morning at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field.

A tribute concert for Jenkins is also scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Town School's main location, which, again, is located at 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Also on Sept. 7, at 8 p.m., a tribute is also planned on WFMT Radio's "Folkstage" program. The WFMT program will feature performances by Halker, Dies, Susie Lofton, Shanta Nurullah, and special guest commentator Fred Koch.