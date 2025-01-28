Special election for Minnesota Senate District 60: See live results here

MINNEAPOLIS — A special election is being held Tuesday for Minnesota Senate District 60, which was earlier vacated due to the death of former DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic.

The special election pits Democratic Party candidate Doron Clark against Republican Party candidate Abigail Wolters. The district covers northeastern parts of Minneapolis and usually favors Democratic candidates.

Dziedzic died following a battle with ovarian cancer at 62 years old. She was first diagnosed with cancer in early 2023 and stepped down as the Minnesota Senate Majority leader last February after learning her cancer had returned.

The balance of power in the Minnesota Senate currently stands at a 33-33 tie.

The Minnesota House of Representatives, on the other hand, remains locked in a power struggle as DFL representatives are continuing to boycott the session. Republicans have been unable to do anything official after the state Supreme Court ruled late last week that, since there are 134 seats, a quorum is reached once a single party has 68. The parties were tied 67-67 on Election Day, but a judge nullified one DFL candidate's victory, giving the GOP a one-seat edge but not the quorum required to get business done.

