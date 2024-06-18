Eastern Michigan University hosting "Why Juneteenth Matters" event

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories 04:01

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University's Africology and African American Studies department will host a "Why Juneteenth Matters" lecture on Wednesday.

The virtual lecture, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., features Mark Francher, an attorney and racial and social justice advocate. According to a news release, Francher will discuss the day's "historical significance and its impact on contemporary society" and aims to "deepen our understanding of Juneteenth and its relevance to our students and the broader community at Eastern Michigan University."

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the lecture.

"We are honored to host Mark Fancher for our Juneteenth lecture," Victor Okafor, head of EMU's Department of Africology and African American Studies, said in a statement. "'Juneteenth' is a pivotal moment in American history and reflects the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality. Understanding its implications helps us appreciate progress and recognize the work still ahead."

For information and to register for the event, visit EMU's website.