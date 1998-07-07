^BC-ENTERTAINMENT^Reuters/Variety Entertainment Summary

Madonna as Maggie

LONDON (Variety) - Madonna is poised to make her London stage debut next summer in a revival of ``Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.'' The director will be Peter Hall, who staged the 1958 London premiere of the Tennessee Williams play. London producer Bill Kenwright told Daily Variety that negotiations are well along. ``I have met Madonna. Peter Hall has met Madonna. The three of us have a desire that she should play Maggie the cat in London next year,'' said Kenwright, who won a 1997 Tony Award for the Broadway revival of ``A Doll's House.'' Madonna's last stage run was the 1988 Broadway production of David Mamet's ``Speed-the-Plow.''

Travolta and Wife Sharing 'News'

HOLLYWOOD (Variety) - John Travolta and Kelly Preston share their lives, but the couple has never shared space on the big screen. That's about to change. Travolta and his actress wife will work together for the first time this fall as co-stars in the upcoming romance-drama ``The Shipping News.'' The film is based on E. Annie Proulx's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. It's the story of a widowed New Yorker, played by Travolta, who relocates to a small Newfoundland coastal village and takes a job reporting on shipping news for the local newspaper. Preston will play the love interest for Travolta's character, a role that had been considered for Nicole Kidman.

Who's In, Who's Out

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William is in -- but the biggest pop phenomenon since the Beatles is not. The Spice Girls didn't make the cut in the 1998-99 edition of International Who's Who. Richard Fitzwilliams, editor of the London-based bible of the world's most powerful, influential and gifted people says the omission of the Spice Girls was not intended as a snub. He notes that what began as a five-girl group is now down to four with the departure of Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell). ``It is simply the policy of International Who's Who that you've got to have staying power before you are included,'' Fitzwilliams said. In addition to the heir to the British throne, actor George Clooney is listed among the international VIPs for the first time.

Party Animal

LONDON (Reuters) - Call Elton John when it's party time. The British high-society magazine Tattler whipped up a list of the most sought-after party guests and put John at the top. ``He comes highest because he touches so many different worlds -- football (soccer), pop, fashion, films, shopping,'' Tattler Editor Jane Procter said. John has had a high profile in the past year after singing at the funeral of Princess Diana and getting a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth this year. He also led the celebrations for peace in Northern Ireland last month with an open air concert in Belfast and is chairman of Watford soccer team. The Tattler list also included Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and wife Jerry Hall at No. 4and the Hugh Grant-Elizabeth Hurley couple at No. 6.

Cosby Jury Deliberates

SANTA MONICA (Reuters) - Jurors in the trial of a Ukrainian immigrant accused of murdering comedian Bill Cosby's son held their first full day of deliberations today. Prosecutors say Mikail Markhasev, 19, killed Ennis Cosby, 27, during a botched robbery for drug money, but the defense claims the wrong man was arrested. The case went to the jury late yesterday, after closing arguments. Bill Cosby attended the trial yesterday for the first time, sitting in the front row of the gallery. A court spokeswoman said she didn't know if the comedian would return for reading of the verdict.

A New Enterprise

NEW YORK (Variety) - Patrick Stewart, who just wrapped his third big-screen stint steering the Starship Enterprise in ``Star Trek: Insurrection,'' is moving toward warp speed in a new enterprise: producing. Stewart's Flying Freehold production company has set up two books for films he'll star in. Stewart also is teaming up with ``Moby Dick'' producer Robert Halmi Sr. for a Hallmark Entertainment mini-series adaptation of Charles Dickens' ``A Christmas Carol.'' Stewart will play Scrooge and possibly narrate. He has performed a one-man holiday stage version of the Dickens classic for years, but has long resisted offers to film it.

The Return of an Idol

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Is the world ready for a Billy Idol comeback? After personal problems and a career nosedive, Idol (real name: William Broad) has a new record deal and a desire not to become a caricature of himself. ``William Broad had to look the rock 'n' roll rake in the face and say, 'You're a little bit more than just a crazy man, aren't you?''' Idol, 42, told the Los Angeles Times.

Buffett Books

NEW YORK (Variety) - When Jimmy Buffett's new memoir, ``A Pirate Looks at Fifty,'' hit No. 1 on the New York Times hardcover bestseller list last week, it catapulted the musician to a very distinguished literary position. In the 63-year history of the Times' bestseller lists, only five 20th-century writers had achieved the No. 1 slot on both the fiction and non-fiction lists -- Ernest Hemingway, Dr. Seuss, John Steinbeck, William Styron and Irving Wallace. And Jimmy Buffett makes six. Buffett's novel ``Where Is Joe Merchant?'' reached No. 1 on the fiction bestseller list back on Sept. 20, 1992.

Paquin in 'She's All That'

HOLLYWOOD (Variety) - Teen actress Anna Paquin, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in ``The Piano'' at age 11, has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy film ``She's All That.'' The Miramax Films picture stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as a popular high school kid, Zack, who attempts to turn a geeky introvert played by Rachel Leigh Cook into a prom queen. The Canadian-born Paquin, who turns 16 this month, will play Mackenzie, Zack's younger sister. Since her Oscar-winning performance in ``The Piano,'' Paquin has appared in several other films handled by the independent studio, including Franco Zeffirelli's ``Jane Eyre.''

Leder's 'Saving Grace'

NEW YORK (Variety) - Director Mimi Leder moves deftly from crisis to crisis. After segueing from medical emergencies on ``ER'' to terrorism in ``The Peacemaker'' and cataclysmic falling asteroids on ``Deep Impact,'' she's now zeroing in on a comedy that explores mid-life crisis. Leder is in talks with Universal to direct ``Saving Grace.'' The romantic comedy explores how a womanizing record producer's life is turned upside down when he discovers, at age 45, that he not only has a daughter as old as his girlfriend, but that he's a grandfather as well.

