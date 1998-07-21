DVD Popularity on the Rise

More and more new computers are shipping with DVD drives instead of regular CDs and it is getting cheaper to add the technology to your existing PC. Creative Labs has lowered the price of it's DVD upgrade kit to under two hundred dollars. Creative's Micah Stroud says many of the bargain basement computers being sold today can be improved dramatically with the right upgrades...

"Certainly when you're looking at the pricing pressures on the low end, especially when you're looking at the sub-1000 dollar PCs, there's a lot of things that have to be left out. High quality audio, good speakers, a decent CD ROM drive, those kind of things are all kind of falling by the wayside in a rush to get that cost down."

Throw in Creative's DVD drive and new Environmental Audio system...and you'll be amazed. One sign of the consumer acceptance of DVD are the discs that are showing up in movie rental stores and on the web. netflix.com is a DVD only movie rental site. Netflix head Marc Randolph....

"We basically have a pretty simple premise, which is that we want to make it possible for anyone who has a DVD player, no matter where they live, to have access to virtually every DVD to rent or to buy."

Over fourteen hundred titles and counting and a seven day rental is four dollars.